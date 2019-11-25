Why this 24yo can no longer leave home without her folks

Codi Leigh Barba faced Mackay Magistrates Court today (Monday) while police have yet to arrest Kiren James Hazard.

CODI Leigh Barba has narrowly avoided jail time after months on the run.

But a court heard her boyfriend Kiren James Hazard remained at large after the couple and four others were allegedly caught in a stolen car on Saturday.

Ms Barba, 24, had avoided police since July, when she failed to appear at Mackay Magistrates Court and the first of two warrants was issued for her arrest.

Police allege Ms Barba, Jesse Pel, Thomas Alex Arnold, Ashley Ian Rigby and Mr Hazard were found in a stolen vehicle on Logan Crescent, Erakala.

The four appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court today charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson argued Ms Barba was an unacceptable risk and should not be granted bail.

But barrister Phillip Moore said his client had never failed to appear previously.

Codi Leigh Barba, 24, was released on bail.

He said Ms Barba was now prepared to address the issues in her life and had been in touch with her family in the past two weeks to indicate she was tired of being on the run.

"I accept there is risk, there is absolutely risk," Mr Moore said.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer said he had to weigh up whether Ms Barba was an unacceptable risk of failing to return to court, but also had to consider her age and potential sentence.

He said she would be released on strict conditions just shy of an electronic monitoring bracelet.

"You were that close (to jail)," he said.

"I am going to let you go home, it will be on as strict conditions as I'm inclined."

Ms Barba will need to be with at least one of her parents at all times and is required to report to Mackay Police Station on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

She cannot leave her parents' home between 5pm and 8am or have contact with her co-accused.

Ms Barba will appear in Mackay Magistrates Court December 16.

Mr Arnold remains in custody and will appear on December 16.

Mr Rigby was released on bail and is required to report on Tuesday and Thursday and cannot contact his co-accused. He will appear on December 16.

Mr Pel's case was adjourned until tomorrow.