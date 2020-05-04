Why 59 CQ residents could not leave home at the weekend

WHILE most Central Queensland residents enjoyed extra freedom at the weekend with some coronavirus restrictions eased, there were more than 50 residents who were not permitted to leave their homes.

Queensland Health data shows 59 residents, who fall under the Central Queensland Hospital and Health Services banner, are on active self-quarantice notices, issued by officials, due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the pandemic broke out, 985 residents have been issued with these notices, which require residents to remain in their home, hotel room or provided accommodation, and not leave for the period they are required to quarantine.

The quarantine measures are in place in a bid to keep COVID-19 cases low, and it appears they are working with all diagnosed cases in the Central Queensland region recovered.

Across Queensland, there was only one new confirmed case of COVID-19 on Sunday, in Brisbane, taking the state’s total to 1035.

Of those cases, 976 have recovered leaving just 53 active cases remaining – nine of which are in hospital and four of which are in the intensive care unit.

Queensland’s COVID-19 death toll remains at six, but nationally the death toll rose to 95.

Health Minister Steven Miles said Queensland had flattened the curve “quite dramatically”.

Mr Miles also said by and large, Queenslanders had abided by the eased restrictions at the weekend.

Mr Miles said the Government was hesitant to further ease restrictions in areas that had no cases because it could make it confusing.

“At different stages we’ve considered whether it would be appropriate to have different measures in different parts of the state,” he said.

“The only places that have made sense are remote communities and as well as the tourist islands off the coast.

“For the rest of the state we’ve made an assessment that it was important enough to keep the restrictions consistent so that we can communicate them very clearly and so that people when they move around don’t need to learn new restrictions.”

The Minister said if the Government was to start changing them by regions, it would create “an added level of difficulty for Queenslanders to comply but also for businesses to comply and also for police to do enforcement”.