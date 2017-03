A Woman is arrested after a chase ending in Bolsover St.

A WOMAN was arrested after a short foot chase along Bolsover St this afternoon.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson confirmed one person was taken into police custody after officers were called to East St, where a foot chase took place through Kern Arcade.

A Rockhampton Police spokesperson said it was understood the woman was wanted on a warrant.

Traffic was slowed as seven police cars swarmed Bolsover St, outside the Kern Arcade carpark.