Why a man is driving 5200kms across Australia in a backhoe

Norm Bartie is hoping to drive his backhoe into the record books for a good cause. Jasmine Burke

A LENNOX Head man has embarked on a journey few would - driving a backhoe 5200 kilometres across Australia.

But it's for a good cause - national campaign It's Not Your Fault for kids who have been affected by domestic violence, loss and trauma.

Starting in Brisbane, Norm Bartie will then drive to Townsville, Toowoomba, Albury to Parliament House in Canberra and back to Brisbane.

He hopes his effort will drive him into the record books as it's also an official Guinness World Record Attempt as the world's longest journey across land in a machine under excavator/digger backhoe category.

Mr Bartie and his wife Nikki recently established not for profit It's Not Your Fault 4 Kids Incorporated from a passion of helping children.

"The purpose of this trip is to promote awareness for these children, to let them know they are not alone, and to teach people exactly what happens to children when we lose ourselves to hatred, anger, hurt and fear and act out in front of our kids," Mr Martie said.

"Too many children take their own lives, or create unhealthy and long term damaging beliefs and behaviours."

Mrs Bartie said: "Many children who have been through domestic violence have the core belief that whatever has happened is their fault".

"For example, 'If I had not had that fight with my brother, Dad wouldn't have gotten angry and beaten Mum up so badly that she died'. It may seem an extreme example, but unfortunately we hear stories like this too often," she said.

"Our work is to help them understand that the abuse they have been through is not their fault, and to lead them into self-awareness and self-empowerment, so they can move on with their own lives, without holding to the guilt they have felt so strongly."

A Go Fund Me page has been set up where donated funds will go to 2019 wellness retreats and workshops for children.

Visit https://ca.gofundme.com/cchmn2-its-not-your-fault to help and see www.itsnotyourfault.com.au for more.