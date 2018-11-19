Why a Ring Road is the best option for Rocky

THIS is a column I wrote back in 2015, but I felt it was important to once again highlight the benefits of the Rockhampton Ring Road after the Federal Government's recent commitment of $800 million to the project.

One of our challenges as a community is that decisions don't stay done!

The timeline between a decision being made and the final funding for the project can be a decade or more - and in that time myriad options continue to be discussed in the public domain.

That means that politicians from other levels of government feel that they are "off the hook" when it comes to funding big projects here or alternately they're very nervous about funding our projects because we remain divided.

I'm not suggesting we shut down public discussion but simply pointing out one of the challenges our region faces.

I had spent many years refusing to even have a conversation about a Ring Road or bypass because, like others, I was afraid of what a bypass would do for our local economy.

The turning point for me was when I saw a graph that showed the speed of the National Highway up the east coast of Australia.

The extent to which traffic slowed as it went through Rockhampton stood out like a sore thumb. That was when I realised we couldn't fight this for ever and we would be better to try and shape the result.

At the time there were those in State and Federal Government who wanted a bypass that went far to the west of Rockhampton.

By bringing the Ring Road close to Rockhampton so that the Bruce Highway still uses our roundabout on the south side and then comes as close to the city as Yeppoon Road on the north side, we are still going to attract those who would have stayed overnight or stopped for a while.

But through traffic will be expedited.

The decision on the location of the Ring Road was made during 2008 and 2009 after an exploration of options.

From memory I think there were a dozen different routes (including everything I've seen suggested in the past few months) and options considered.

Although I wasn't mayor at the time I made it my business to read through the study and to make sure I was comfortable with the outcome as soon as I returned to office.

I am advocating for the Ring Road to be brought forward and delivered now because of the jobs that it will bring.

This will not be wasted infrastructure because we know without doubt that we will need it - and that it adds value immediately to our economy.

Broadly, the benefits of the Rockhampton Ring Road include: