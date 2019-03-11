Why an environmental scientist fell in love with Rockhampton

KARLY Fowler wasted no time submitting her application to the 2019 Rockhampton Agricultural Show's Miss Showgirl competition.

A self-confessed animal lover, Karly moved to Rockhampton from Victoria three years ago after falling in love with Central Queensland.

The 20-year-old works as an environmental scientist at CQG Consulting, a job that allows her to "tackle knowledge, apply it to the community and help people strive forward”.

"I went into environmental science because I love the outdoors,” she said.

"It also presented a good opportunity to connect with and educate the community on our environment around us.

"This is one of the reasons why I work for an environmental consultancy firm.”

Karly described her love for animals and plants as an understatement.

"Ever since I was a little girl I have always been that person who is running off to chase after a little lizard, or bug, or butterfly,” she said.

"I've even been known to climb up trees to try and get a closer look at an animal or nest.

"While going on hikes I have also always been that person that goes slightly off the track to look at a cool plant.”

In her spare time, she volunteer cosplays as Spider-man/woman for children's events and enjoys painting artworks, a few of which can be seen in the dingo and snake enclosures at Rockhampton Zoo.

The Rockhampton Agricultural Show was one of the first big events she went to after moving to Rockhampton.

She said she loved the aesthetic and was looking forward to seeing the cattle, interacting with locals and eating potato spirals.

Karly Fowler loves all types of animals, big and small. Contributed

The Miss Showgirl competition is something Karly stumbled across by accident and applied the very next day.

"I saw an ad on the council's Facebook page saying there was a seminar coming up and I asked Cr Rose Swadling what it was about,” she said.

"After doing a bit of research I saw it was not just a beauty or intelligence competition, but it was more about having an aura.

"I applied for it because of the sense of connection with the community. It's a really good opportunity to get my face out there, meet a whole new group of people and make some more contacts with council and the community to establish networks.

"It looks really fun and not something I will be able to do any other time in my life.”

Although she is not going into the competition with any expectations of taking home the title, she said she would "absolutely” love to win.

"They want someone who has a bubbly personality and is really energetic and I would like to say that I fit that bill,” she said.

"My family would lose their minds and share the news everywhere ... it is something for fun and we will see how we go.

"I would love to learn a new skillset of how to communicate with different people and how to engage the community.

"Even some pageant skillsets, like getting myself scrubbed up nicely for the camera and displaying myself in a nice professional manner.

"It will be a lot of fun, I am really excited.”

HOW TO APPLY

To register your interest, complete the nomination form at rockyshow.com.au/Get-Involved.

Nominations close Sunday, March 31.

For more information, phone the Show Committee on 4936 8253 or email show@rrc.qld.gov.au.