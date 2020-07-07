Menu
Chrissy Teigen had one question for a fellow celebrity who posted a candid photo to social media: ‘Why do you have topless pics of me?’
‘Why are my boobs on your phone?’

by Nick Bond
7th Jul 2020 2:17 PM

This is perhaps the weirdest celebrity interaction we've seen in a while.

Model, cook and internet favourite Chrissy Teigen spotted an unusual detail in a photo posted on social media by US TV presenter Jeanine Pirro: Herself. Topless.

Let's backtrack: Pirro, 69, is a former New York State judge, prosecutor, and politician turned US TV host.

She tweeted a photo of herself "out east", wearing her face mask to protect against coronavirus:

Spot the surprising detail – Chrissy sure did.

But wait - what's that on Pirro's phone? Teigen knew exactly what it was:

Sure enough, the image on Pirro's phone is a topless selfie Teigen shared to her own Instagram last week, showing the effects of nasty sunburn. The wife of John Legend confirmed that an eagle-eyed fan had alerted her to her surprise cameo on Pirro's phone:

Yep, that’s Chrissy Teigen’s boobs on her phone.

 

The original picture.

This raises a few questions, none of which Pirro has publicly answered as yet.

But the whole bizarre encounter has tickled Teigen, who uploaded the screenshots to her Instagram account with the caption: "I can't stop laughing. Best day ever."

Originally published as 'Why are my boobs on your phone?'

