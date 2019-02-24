Why are these trees perfect for streets and parks?

Eucalyptus viminalis is also known as Ribbon Gum

I RECENTLY had the opportunity to travel to Canberra. I love the city's tree-lined streets and abundant use of Australian eucalypts.

Even some of the large suburban shopping centres have beautiful displays of eucalypts in their carpark gardens. This is quite practical as these trees require very little water.

While gardening in the coastal areas of Central Queensland has a lot of advantages, the one thing that we can't do is grow some of these beautiful eucalypts.

Though with a little effort these showy trees could provide such a stunning display in the home garden.

The ACT Government has embarked on a major succession planting program replacing old scribbly gums or eucalyptus rossii in the centre of Canberra with the eucalyptus mannifera or brittle gum. The planting of new trees has been a very popular move.

Eucalyptus mannifera or brittle gum has an open spreading habit with contorted limbs. Small clusters of creamish white flowers are produced from summer to autumn. The trunk has unusual greyish bark that turns red before it sheds. Foliage is narrow, curved in shape and blue-green in colour.

The following eucalypts are some of the most spectacular varieties that form an iconic streetscape feature around Canberra, and all will grow with a little bit of care in a wide variety of soil types throughout Central Queensland, handling the dry times, the summer heat and the chilly winter winds.

Eucalyptus camaldulensis or river red gum is a vigorous medium tree with large bluish leaves and white stems. It grows to 10-12m in a sunny average position and produces white clusters of flowers in winter and spring.

Its trunk colouring can vary throughout the year from blue-grey to almost milky white. Good for swampy areas and is a koala food tree.

Eucalyptus cinerea or spinning gum or Canberra blue gum is a small to medium-sized tree growing up to 15m in height. During spring and summer clusters of small cream to yellow blossoms appear making a showy contract to the silver foliage. A dense crown of attractive silver-blue foliage is a distinctive feature of this species.

The fibrous bark on the lower trunk and larger branches will have a red-brown to grey-brown colouring.

Eucalyptus forestiana or fuschia gum is another favourite of mine, with unique flowers that resemble the exotic hanging fuschia.

It has red buds and yellow flowers and the display is quite spectacular.

This plant was growing around bus stations and car parks and was positively thriving in the harsh urban environment. It is a small bushy tree growing up to 5m high and as much as 4m across.

Eucalptus leucoxylon or red-flowering yellow gum is one of the prettiest flowering eucalypts growing around Canberra.

The flower colour varies from pink to dark red and they are just starting a flowering season now that will continue until late September. You can expect this tree to grow up to 10m high, with a small neat canopy and a clean trunk.

Eucalyptus sideroxylon rosea or pink flowering iron bark is a tree of contrasts, with blue-grey foliage and jet-black furrowed bark, so that even without flower, it makes a spectacular display.

When its pink-to-red flowers start to appear during autumn, you will find another contrasting colour in this attractive specimen.

It will also be a magnet for every honey-eating bird imaginable.

This tree is both frost and drought resistant and will grow to at least 15m high.

Eucalyptus viminalis or ribbon gum is a tall-growing frost- hardy tree that is very bird attractive when in flower.

During summer and autumn small cream-coloured flowers will usually form in clusters of three.

This tree has rough bark on the lower portion of the trunk and at the base of larger branches.

Higher up, its bark sheds in long ribbons during summer leaving the upper trunk and branches a smooth white.

I would now have to ask the question why don't we, in Central Queensland, grow more eucalypts along our streets or in our parks and gardens as in other parts of the country"?