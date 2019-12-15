Why Australia Post is expecting its biggest day ever today

Four year old Billie Jean McCallum posts her letter to Santa at Australia Post. Picture Glenn Hampson

COULD you imagine how hectic it will be for mail workers today after Australia Post has predicted it will be the biggest parcel delivery day in Australia’s history?

Hardworking posties, drivers, mail and parcel sorters are set to exceed last year’s record of three million items in the lead-up to Christmas.

But their job has been made easier with new facilities and online automation across the country and the company has already been able to process more parcels than ever before.

On the back of shopping events such as Singles Day, Black Friday and Cyber ­Monday, Australians have been shopping up a storm online.

An estimated five million parcels were processed over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

More than two million parcels were delivered every single working day for the past three weeks.

Australia Post Group’s chief operating officer, Bob Black said “with more than three million parcels expected to be delivered today, it is going to be a big day for all our hardworking staff right across our network, and is set to become our biggest single delivery day ever”.

“Our new facilities and automation, together with the recruitment of more than 3000 new staff in the lead-up to Christmas, is helping us deliver more Christmas cheer than ever before,” he said.

The most popular categories are toys and games, as well as fashion and jewellery, followed by health and beauty products.

The rate of growth is expected to continue, with a significant investment made in the network.

Australia Post is in the midst of a three-year $900 million national investment in infrastructure and automation.

As Christmas approaches, Australia Post has extended trading hours for more than 190 of its post offices across the country.

Extended trading will continue until Sunday, December 22.

For more information visit www.auspost.com.au/Christmas.