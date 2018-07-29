Why world’s best player is under pressure to keep All Blacks spot

Crusaders Richie Mo'unga enhanced his reputation with a brilliant performance against the Hurricanes in their semi-final.

HE'S the back-to-back world player of the year but Beauden Barrett has a fight on his hands to keep the All Blacks' No 10 jersey.

The man gunning for his jersey is Crusaders playmaker Richie Mo'unga.

He was tasked with taking the powerhouse Super Rugby club forward following All Blacks legend Dan Carter's departure and Mo'unga is doing just that.

For the second time this season, Mo'unga outclassed Barrett in the battle of the two playmakers as the Crusaders romped to a 30-12 semi-final win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Mo'unga, of course, already has a Super Rugby championship under his belt after guiding the Crusaders to victory over the Lions in Johannesburg last year - the first team to cross the Indian Ocean and win the title.

The fly-half, who made his international debut in the All Blacks' third Test win over France in June, dominated the match from start to finish.

Richie Mo'unga scores the first try against the Hurricanes at AMI Stadium.

Mo'unga had one embarrassing moment, knocking on after taking his eye off the ball as Bryn Hall fired a pass back to him to clear the Crusaders' line.

But that was his only blemish in the match, as he finished with 85 run metres, two linebreaks and 10 tackle busts.

Mo'unga scored the Crusaders' first try with a show-and-go close to the Hurricanes line, and had too much strength for Brad Shields and Jordie Barrett to score.

He also set up their fourth try, too, kicking across field for his teammate Braydon Ennor to score and finished with 15 points.

For the time being Barrett is assured the No 10 jersey for the All Blacks' first Bledisloe Cup Test against the Wallabies on August 18.

The All Blacks seldom drop established players without good reason and Barrett's incredible performances over the last three years at Super Rugby and international level have bought him time.

But there's no doubt the All Blacks haven't been nearly as clinical over the past 18 months as All Blacks coach Steve Hansen would have hoped.

Hurricanes star Beauden Barrett is tackled by Crusaders defenders.

They drew 1-1 with the British and Irish Lions at home in 2017 and showed signs of cracking against an improving Wallabies outfit shortly after, escaping with a last minute victory in Bledisloe II in Dunedin before losing their first match against the Wallabies since 2015 in Brisbane.

Even against France`earlier this year, the All Blacks were tested in all three games and benefited from crucial refereeing decisions.

Debate still rages across the ditch as to whether or not Barrett's best position is at fly-half.

The 27-year-old, who has been the All Blacks' first-choice fly-half since Dan Carter retired, was used as a supersub off the bench up until 2016 and many still believe fullback to be his best position where he counterattacks from the back and can use his blistering pace.

Mo'unga is unlikely to even make the All Blacks' bench for the first Bledisloe with Chiefs playmaker Damian McKenzie electric in the supersub role against France.

A look at the numbers makes for compelling reading, though.

Richie Mo'unga calls the shots on debut against France at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

With Mo'unga playing at 10, the Crusaders have lost just one match since 2017.

Their two defeats in 2018 came with Mitch Hunt running the show at fly-half, after Mo'unga was ruled out for a month win a broken jaw.

His individual numbers are just as startling.

Mo'unga has produced more try assists (8) and linebreak assists (15) than Barrett has (6 and 14) despite playing five matches fewer than his main rival for the All Blacks 10 jersey.

A big reason for those excellent numbers is that the Crusaders fly-half is running the ball more than ever before and is averaging 9 runs in 2018 compared to just 5.5 in 2016 and 6.8 in 2017.

Despite taking the line on more, Mo'unga is making fewer errors (7) than ever before.

By comparison, Barrett made nearly double the amount of errors in 2018 (19) than in 2017 (10).

Undoubtedly, Mo'unga is benefiting from playing behind a Crusaders pack which is littered with All Blacks, and Wallaby Pete Samu too.

But it's the composure and the decision making that the 24-year-old is showing which has many believing he's the most complete fly-half in New Zealand.

His show-and-go in the 37th minute to step past Wasps-bound Shields and former Wallabies prop Toby Smith, playing his 100th Super Rugby match, was a crucial moment.

And his break to put his teammates in space out wide in the lead up to his second penalty of the first half was poetry in motion.

Widely respected Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher was one of the many who was left in awe by Mo'unga's brilliance on Saturday in the first semi-final.

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson, into his second final in as many years since taking the reins in 2017, summed Mo'unga's performance up aptly.

"Richie's controlling everything," Robertson told Sky Sports post-match.

"He's got time, he's brave, made some big tackles."

Even Barrett was left to admire his opponent's handy work.

"He's playing some great footy, yeah," Barrett replied when asked if he was feeling the heat from Mo'unga.

Also speaking to Sky Sports in the wash-up of the match, Mo'unga revealed that the Crusaders were encouraged to play what they see in front of them and lauded his team's defence for setting up the win.

"We had to be at our best against a strong Hurricanes side," Mo'unga said.

"We know they bring a lot of heat and that's how they've been defending.

"I wasn't planning on running it as much as I did tonight but the space was there so I gave it a wee dig.

"We were playing into the wind in the first half so we held the ball and made them make a lot of tackles.

"We knew we would eventually break them and that's what happened.

"We also backed our defence and contestable kicking - put a lot of emphasis on that.

"The beauty of our team is there's no real structure, we look up and play what we see.

"Defence wins championships and we were willing to work harder and longer.

"That's what we pride ourselves on."