Why bathtime is a big deal again

As we rethink how we relax at home, the bathtub is making a comeback no matter how small the space. Do it right and you can add significant value to your home.

If we've learnt anything about living through a global pandemic, often in isolation, it's that a home really needs to be a welcoming space. With renovations going through a boom time, the bathroom has come into focus in a very big way.

Short of checking into a day spa, the bathtub, in particular, has become the go-to for some rest and recuperation.

The stand-alone shower just doesn't cut it anymore, with the bathtub, in all forms, now a mainstay in new renovations.

Paco Jaanson managing director Ari Zorlu says if the space allows, a bathtub is not only a necessity for families, but will also add value to your home in the long-term.

The bathtub is back. Picture: Paco Jaanson

"It's always good to have a bathtub for kids and it helps with the re-sale value," says Ari.

With so many styles, shapes and sizes on offer in today's market, it can be a difficult project to get your head around. As Ari explains, the bathtub you may remember from your grandparents' home is still around - but the extent of variations available today is worth researching.

"The first type is the drop-in baths that go into a tiled hob. This is the old fashioned way but still very effective, particularly when combining a shower above the bath."

In this instance, Ari says that if the budget allows, take enamelled steel material over the acrylic variety. From experience, it's a better option as steel holds colour better and lasts longer. Paying more upfront may save you money in the long run.

"The other type is freestanding baths. This generally requires more room but looks amazing."

In this department, Ari suggests going for high-end finishes in solid surface materials with texture and colour options to explore.

WHY BATHTUBS ARE BACK IN VOGUE

If the fad in the 1990s was to rip out old bathtubs and install a shower that took up far less room, then the circular fashion of design has brought the bathtub back into vogue.

Even tiny bathrooms can now be jazzed up with Japanese-style bathtubs that are far smaller than the average tub.

Inspired by compact apartment living in Japan, these bathtubs are as short as 1400mm. There are even round varieties that also take up even less space.

In all, Ari says the demand for bathtubs of all sizes, is huge.

Price points have also come down significantly, adding to the allure.

Freestanding baths need more room but can look great. Picture: Paco Jaanson

"Freestanding baths are relatively new in acrylic material, which has made them very affordable. Colours and patterns have also allowed the bathtub to shine and be a hero product of the bathroom."

THE BATHROOM AS A RETREAT

While the bathroom is one of the most-used rooms in the house, business manager for Reece, Daniela Santilli, says that the bathroom is also without doubt, the most important.

Unlike the kitchen, which often acts as a social hub, the bathroom is now a zone for time out from our busy lives and not simply a place to get clean.

"There is less emphasis on one room, being the living area - the allure of technological innovation is no longer limited to television and electronic entertainment," says Daniella.

"It now spreads throughout the home."

Baths aren’t just for kids.

She says the way we use the bathroom, post COVID, has changed and the bathtub is the hero.

"In creating a kitchen space, you're essentially crafting a social hub where people come together, whereas in the bathroom you're creating a living room that connects you to yourself."

While you undoubtedly want to create a beautiful bathing space, consider all angles: functionality for families, longevity and aesthetics.

"With such a range of different products on the market, combined with out-there trends, you really can have it all."

Expand your living space into the bathroom. Picture: Eden Brae display home

BATHTUBS FOR FLOW AND FUNCTION

Whether you're redesigning your bathroom for profit or pleasure, it's the perfect opportunity to push the boundaries of your design.

Before you dive into selecting your tiles and taps, take a step back and consider the feel, flow and function of your bathroom as a whole, says Victoria + Albert brand manager, Emma Joyce. She explains that layering colour and textures can be useful when creating a beautiful room around a bathtub.

"We're increasingly seeing designers and homeowners creating boundary-free bathrooms," she says.

If you're looking for a statement feature, a freestanding bathtub with a distinctive profile creates a superb architectural statement.

Your bath can make a statement too. Picture: Amalfi bath from Victoria + Albert /vandabaths.com

Whether your bathtub is inspired by a divine day spa or a modern, luxurious hotel, raw and natural materials can help achieve this kind of feeling. You're not just limited to larger, traditional roll-top baths, you can choose from compact modern soaking tubs, to clever ergonomic designs, to the Victorian-style claw-foot tubs.

Placement will depend on access to taps but positioning it along the furthest wall is popular.

