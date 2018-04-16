Why beards are a serious business for this family

COMB IT, brush it, style and trim it.

Beards are in fashion and it seems to be the bigger and bushier the better.

Channelling this, husband and wife team Danielle and Jamie Wall have opened up their own online and market business, Parkie Apparel.

Their business is based on 'new and different' clothing.

Their first lot of stock is the 'Lovin' the Beard' range which features t-shirts with quirky slogans and homemade beard balms, conditioners and oils.

The children's range of quirky slogans. Contributed

"Jamie has a beard and he loves it," wife Danielle said.

"We have two children so it's something we can do from home and we also love Emu Park and it's something we can share with everyone.

"A lot of tradies on the job sites have beards. People always notice his bushy beard.

"We brought forward a design to celebrate and commemorate the beard, clothing with fun slogans and beard accessories."

Jamie Wall with a customer in the Lovin' the Beard range Contributed

While it took a "couple of months to get everything ready behind the scenes", the business was launched in time for the Emu Park Festival of the Wind at the start of the month.

And it was a sure fire hit with sales soaring within half an hour of opening.

"It was amazing, we sold out of a sizes at 8.30," Danielle said.

"Plenty of people were popping their head in and having a laugh or going out of their way to buy the product for a family member who it would suit.

"Not just locals, everyone popped in. We were busy all day."

Danielle said all the other stallholders were friendly and welcomed the couple to their first market.

Handmade beard balm for sale. Contributed

"All the other store owners were so supportive and were all so helpful," she said.

Danielle said they hope to head to more markets around the region after a successful launch.

"We will go to some of the larger event markets," she said.

"Pinefest, Beef Australia, Rocky River Festival."

Items from the Parkie Apparel children's range. Contributed

The range won't stop at the beard collection either, there will be a new range coming out soon to feature the Capricorn Coast and Central Queensland in the next month.

"The next range is entirely different, not just about beards. It will suit everyone, children, men and women," Danielle said.

"It's about bringing tourism, they are going to be beachy, coastal designs with information about the islands and surrounding areas.

"We are proud locals of our area and will be bringing forward more locally designed clothing, enhancing exposure and knowledge of the stunning Capricorn Coast we call home."

PARKIE APPAREL: