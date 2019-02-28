Why boat ramp parking at Rosslyn Bay won't fix the problem

NOT ENOUGH: Former president of CQ Boat Ramp Action Group, Clive Kings says more parking won't solve the problem.

FOR 11 years, boating enthusiast Clive King fought for a new boat ramp on the Capricorn Coast.

Mr King was president of the CQ Boat Ramp Action Group that investigated 11 potential sites between Rosslyn Bay and Keppel Sands.

Yesterday he said, while Keppel MP Brittany Lauga's intentions were good, carparking wasn't going to solve the problem for the Capricorn Coast's 5000 registered boat owners.

"It's good intentions but way off the mark as anything remotely near a fix to the problem," Mr King said.

"It's not just congestion and parking issues at the boat ramps, we have a lack of facilities to accommodate 9800 boat registrations in Central Queensland.

"We need more boating facilities and another ramp at another location to counteract the congestion at Rosslyn Bay."

The tender has been awarded to add 33 new car and boat trailer spaces at Rosslyn Bay marina. Christine Mckee

Of the 11 sites considered, Fisherman's Beach at Emu Park was considered a "no brainer" as the best location for another boat ramp.

But local objections to increased traffic eventually won over.

Mr King now says all potential avenues had been exhausted.

"Once the Fisherman's Beach project was knocked on the head, there was no back up plan," he said.

"We thought that was the spot where it would be but some of the locals didn't like it and that was it.

"Eleven years of hard work down the drain."

He said with funding usually split 50/50 between state and local governments, a potential site at Rita Mada would be way too costly for the ratepayer.

"Livingstone Shire just doesn't have the money," he said.

"I can't see it for another 20 years unless private enterprise comes into it."