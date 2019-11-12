Menu
Why Caitlyn Jenner quietly slipped into Brisbane

by Sophie Chirgwin
12th Nov 2019 12:34 PM
WHILE U2 made their grand entrance in Brisbane on Sunday, another high profile celebrity quietly slipped into the airport that same night.

Caitlyn Jenner, Olympian and TV personality from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, flew from LAX to Brisbane and arrived on Sunday night.

Jenner is in Australia after being a confirmed contestant on UK's I'm A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here!

She was spotted at Brisbane airport - the same day U2 arrived in Brisbane and just a day before popstar Janet Jackson arrived - and was greeted by fans while stopping to take selfies.

ITV today confirmed the line-up of celebrities making their way to Australia to enter the jungle.

Joining Jenner - who had a stint in the jungle during the US version of the show in 2003 - is ex-footballer and broadcaster Ian Wright MBE, ex-England rugby player James Haskell.

Also coming to Australia is pop star Nadine Coyle, boyband Rak-Su's Myles Stephenson, morning DJs Adele Roberts and Roman Kemp, TV and radio presenter Kate Garraway, soap star Jacqueline Jossa and comedian Andrew Maxwell.

The show airs on ITV from Sunday 17th November.

