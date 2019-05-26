Why Capras coach is upbeat despite team's defeat

CQ Capras player Elijah Anderson goes in for a try against the Burleigh Bears at Pizzey Park on Saturday. The talented winger finished with a double in his team's 34-12 loss.

RUGBY LEAGUE: CQ Capras coach David Faiumu said his team took a "big stride in the right direction” despite their 34-12 loss to the second-placed Burleigh Bears yesterday.

The Bears raced out to a 22-nil half-time lead but it was a different story in the second, with the Capras grinding their way back into the contest.

Both teams scored two tries apiece in the second half, with Capras winger Elijah Anderson bagging a double.

It was the Capras 10th straight loss but Faiumu said post-match it was the most positive he had felt for a long time.

"I asked for one thing this week and that was effort and the boys delivered that,” he said.

Coach David Faiumu said Capras captain Jack Madden had close to his best game of the season. Matthew McInerney

"It was about effort in everything we do - our kick chase, our line speed, our will to get off the line. It wasn't done perfectly but it was done better than it has been.

"Considering how we've played in the past four, five weeks, I thought that was a big stride in the right direction.

"They're the second-placed team and they've posted about 90-odd points in the last two weeks against some decent opposition.

"The score was 12-all in the second half and I think we did a pretty decent job in the grand scheme of things.”

Faiumu applauded the courage of hooker Aaron Teroi, who left the field with a knee injury just 15 minutes into the game.

Aaron Teroi put in a gutsy performance for the Capras. Allan Reinikka ROK160319acapras4

When teammate and five-eighth Maipele Morseu was forced from the field with a serious ankle injury five minutes later, Teroi slotted into the No.6 position and toughed it out for the rest of the game.

Faiumu said skipper and halfback Jack Madden played probably his best game of the season, doing everything with toughness and intensity.

A slow start had the Capras under the pump early and the Bears posted their first points in the fourth minute.

They ran in three more unanswered tries in the first half to set up a commanding half-time lead.

Faiumu said when Anderson crossed for the first of his tries just minutes into the second half to make it 22-6 he thought the Capras were still in the fight.

Coach David Faiumu: "I asked for one thing this week and that was effort and the boys delivered that.” Allan Reinikka ROK150818acapras1

"There was a couple of periods there when we could have come back but a couple of errors let us down,” he said.

"It's those little moments in games where if you're not quite on good teams like Burleigh will bite you and capitalise on them.

"I'm still proud of the effort and if we have that effort as a base line and a standard we can work on everything else.”

The Capras will host the Norths Devils this weekend at 1.10pm on Sunday at Browne Park.

