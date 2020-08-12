Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Right now Australia’s Commonwealth Bank is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world. Terry McCrann explains why.
Business

Why CBA might just be the world’s most profitable bank

by Terry McCrann
12th Aug 2020 8:17 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two big things stand out in the CBA profit - the extraordinary strength of the CBA franchise, and the surprisingly mild impact, so far, of the worst recession in nearly a century.

Right now CBA is quite probably the most profitable big bank in the entire world - generating a double digit return on capital (true, just, 10.3 per cent for the full year; albeit 'only' 8.3 per cent for the second half)) in a world of zero interest rates.

Despite the big plunge in rates and three months of the government-mandated recession, CBA's interest margin for the year barely twitched compared to 2018-19.

Yes it made a big $1.5bn special virus bad debt provision - the reason its profit fell - but actual bad debts at June 30 remained extraordinarily low.

Yes, it had to slash its final divided to abide by the APRA order to conserve cash, but so much cash poured into its deposits it only borrowed $2bn from the RBA under its special 0.25 per cent facility.

terry.mccrann@news.com.au

Originally published as Why CBA might just be the world's most profitable bank

cba commbank terry mccrann

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nudist retreat takes next step towards compliance

        Premium Content Nudist retreat takes next step towards compliance

        News Capricorn Coast tourist operators lodge their nude plan application with the local council.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FIFO needs to be a thing of the past

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: FIFO needs to be a thing of the past

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Man chokes, assaults partner after misheard ‘sl——’ comment

        Premium Content Man chokes, assaults partner after misheard ‘sl——’ comment

        News A misunderstood comment after drinking alcohol most of the day has landed a man in...

        Positive development in fight to curb CQ’s youth crime

        Premium Content Positive development in fight to curb CQ’s youth crime

        Crime Nine more at-risk individuals have successfully completed an early intervention...