Why CEO of major Aussie company can’t get enough of Rocky

“Everyone thinks of Rocky as the Beef Capital, but they might not think of all the other agricultural commodities that stem from the region, like eggs.”

Melinda Hashimoto is the CEO of Egg Farmers Australia; the national representative body of Australian egg farmers and she is based right here in Rockhampton.

Ms Hashimoto, who grew up in Biloela and studied at Rockhampton’s CQUniversity campus, said moving back to the region after living and working overseas and interstate, ‘felt like coming home.’

She boasts a long career in the agricultural industry, working as an economic, political and agricultural adviser for state and federal governments in Brisbane and Canberra.

Ms Hashimoto eventually made her way back to the Rockhampton region several years ago when she accepted a position as a senior adviser to Senator Matt Canavan.

After a number of years in the role, she was offered the top job at Egg Farmers ­Australia, becoming the organisation’s first female leader.

Despite the many pressures and challenges such a role presents, Ms Hashimoto said accepting the job was not a daunting decision thanks to the changing face of agriculture.

The agricultural sector is becoming more diverse every year, with numerous industries now boasting female CEOs.

“There are a lot of other female CEOs that are coming to the floor, you know pork now has a female CEO, there’s three or four major industries that have female CEOs,” she said.

“So, I think there is more of a balance coming in.”

According to Ms ­Hashimoto, this is not the only change the agricultural industry is experiencing.

Like most working professionals, the COVID-19 travel restrictions enforced over the past few months morphed Ms Hashimoto’s job from in-person meetings and negotiations to teleconferencing and emails.

Although this change occurred out of necessity, Ms Hashimoto predicts a sustained shift in the way she operates on a daily basis.

“We’ve got one director in every state, so it is normal for us to catch up via Zoom but previously there was a fair bit of travel that I did do,” she said.

“But now that everything is pretty much done by Zoom, the necessity to do huge amounts of travel just isn’t really there anymore.

“I think we’ll see a shift ­towards using teleconferencing now.”

Despite the challenges facing the egg industry as Australia moves into economic recession and as supermarkets threaten to remove caged eggs from their shelves, Ms Hashimoto remains optimistic.

“I think the main thing is that we need a sustainable supply, and although the ­supermarkets have made various statements on what they’re thinking around timing [of removing caged eggs], it’s really up to the standards and guidelines that are being worked through at the moments,” she said.

“The standards and

guidelines will be reviewed in the agricultural minister’s meeting, they will approve them and then states will have the opportunity to put it in to their own legislation and that will basically outline the standards and guidelines for egg farmers in Australia.

“So, although retailers have made these announcements regarding timing, I think they will wait until that process is finalised and then possibly review their position.”