Why child groomer will be sent back to District Court

Child sex offender Lachlan James Afflick leaves court after pleading guilty to breaching reporting conditions by not telling police about his social media accounts. Janessa Ekert

A CONVICTED child groomer is at risk of going to jail after he failed to tell police about multiple social media accounts despite being a reportable offender.

Lachlan James Afflick pretended to be a 12-year-old girl as he spoke to children online, asking for sexual images, and transmitted 158 child pornography images, some of which were in the worst category.

As a result, the 26-year-old was handed a suspended jail term and probation, which he has now breached, and will be sent back to the District Court to be resentenced.

Mackay Magistrates Court was told Afflick did not give police his log in details for multiple social media platforms including Facebook Messenger, Snapchat and Reddit, despite being a reportable offender.

Defence solicitor Steven Hayles, of Macrossan and Amiet, said there was "no suggestion of malicious use".

"It was simply ignorance," Mr Hayles said.

Mackay-born Afflick pleaded guilty to five counts of failing to comply with reporting.

"There is really no excuse for non-compliance," Acting Magistrate John Aberdeen said.

Afflick was convicted and fined $2500. Magistrate Aberdeen committed the case back to the District Court.