The case against a suspended police officer charged with possessing child exploitation material has been delayed.
Crime

Child exploitation material case against cop is delayed

by Grace Mason
29th Apr 2021 12:13 PM
A MALFUNCTIONING computer disc has forced a delay in the case of a Cairns police officer charged with child exploitation possession.

Constable Jason Bruce Hanna, 39, who previously worked at Edmonton station prior to his arrest and suspension in August last year, had his case mentioned briefly in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His barrister Justin Sibley said they had received a disc from police, but had been unable to access it.

Police prosecutor Megan Howard told the court access to the data was being provided.

Mr Sibley also queried Mr Hanna's second charge of contravene an order about information necessary to access information stored electronically, alleged to relate to not giving police access to a device.

He said the charge could potentially be dealt with at the Magistrates Court level.

But Ms Howard said they would elect to indict both matters via registry committal.

The case was adjourned to May 26. Mr Hanna has not entered pleas to either charge.

Originally published as Why child porn case against Cairns police officer is delayed

