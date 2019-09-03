Why common painkillers are landing people in hospital

TWO different types of over-the-counter medication are landing about 140 Central Queenslanders in hospital each year.

Health authorities are urging people to ensure they are taking the correct dosage of ibuprofen and paracetamol, regardless of whether it is prescribed or bought off the shelf.

Common painkillers ibuprofen and paracetamol work well when taken as directed but had potential to be harmful when taken too much or too often, according to Rockhampton Hospital's acting director of emergency medicine, Dr Corné Esterhuysen.

"It's vital people closely follow medication instructions or take advice from their doctor or pharmacist,” Dr Esterhuysen said.

Since January, 87 Central Queenslanders have gone to the ED for poisoning from over-the-counter medicines - if the trend continues 2019 will have the most presentations since at least 2017.

"Taking double dosages doesn't mean you'll get relief any faster; it can actually make you quite sick. The majority of drug overdoses we see are of paracetamol, which can cause damage to the liver,” he said.

Too much ibuprofen or paracetamol can poison the body, causing problems including: dizziness, drowsiness, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, blurred vision, heartburn, and even heart and blood pressure problems.

Last year there were 861 public ED presentations in Rockhampton and other Central Queensland hospitals for poisoning by drugs, medicaments and biological substances ranging from sedatives and psychotropics to anaesthetics and narcotics.

Of that total, 138 people were poisoned by medicines similar to paracetamol and ibuprofen in 2018.

The Queensland Poisons Information Centre receives around 10 calls a day about medication errors.

The centre's manager Carol Wylie said the problem typically worsened over cold and flu season.

"People who are sick or injured and in pain might also become groggy, confused, anxious and forgetful,” she said.

"They may also be susceptible to making mistakes, especially when it comes to taking medicine.”

Ms Wylie said reading labels carefully, as well as checking medicine strength and maximum number of tablets per day is key when taking medication.

Doses should always be confirmed with a pharmacist and documenting doses is also important if there is more than one caregiver in the household, according to Ms Wylie.