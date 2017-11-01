News

Why council allowed housing plans at CQ's horror orphanage

CHEQUERED PAST: Drone footage of the Neerkol Orphanage showing the remaining buildings with the two far left chosen to be developed.
CHEQUERED PAST: Drone footage of the Neerkol Orphanage showing the remaining buildings with the two far left chosen to be developed. Allan Reinika
Shayla Bulloch
by and Shayla Bulloch

AFTER a public backlash against a decision to allow house plans at Neerkol, councillor Ellen Smith has defended council's decision to approve the development.

On Tuesday, Rockhampton Regional Council approved a material change of use for the abandoned orphanage in a Planning and Regulatory meeting.

Cr Ellen Smith says Rockhampton Regional Council played a small part in the new developments to the Neerkol orphanage.
Cr Ellen Smith says Rockhampton Regional Council played a small part in the new developments to the Neerkol orphanage. Allan Reinikka ROK190717aspringe

Cr Smith today said council had a small part in the new plans for the site which has been closed since 1978.

The Neerkol orphanage was the site of horrendous child abuse during its operation.

Cr Smith said the only reason the proposal came across their desk was because all of the 57-hectare Neerkol area was zoned as heavy industry land when owned by Stanwell Power Station.

As the development would be against council's planning scheme to build on heavy industry land, Cr Smith said the proposal had to be approved by council before any soil was turned.

Cr Smith said the huge property was initially leased off the Stanwell Power Station by the new grazier owners, the Coombs family, to run their cattle for several years.

"The Coombs family purchased the whole property recently as grazier land and own other properties in the local area,” she said.

Cr Smith said the land was plentiful for holding cattle and had a history of running dairy and beef cattle even when Neerkol was in operation.

The two buildings highlighted in red are both planned for redevelopment by the new owners.
The two buildings highlighted in red are both planned for redevelopment by the new owners. RRC

Despite the unsettling history of the historic orphanage, Cr Smith said the new owners wanted to focus on the land as a great place to hold their abundance of cattle.

She said any new developments to the land was now out of council's control and the Coombs family could develop the land at their leisure.

"They plan on upgrading the buildings that have been out of use for so long as these buildings are solid brick,” she said.

"All the usual upgrades will be made to the buildings for them to be inhabited.

"It's ultimately up to the Coombs family on what happens to the remaining buildings now.

"They're a lovely, quiet family who will use the untouched land well.”

Statues for the Neerkol Memorial Garden. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin
Statues for the Neerkol Memorial Garden. Photo Melanie Plane/The Morning Bulletin Melanie Plane

Cr Smith said the memorial garden erected at the bottom of the property would still be open for the public to visit and pay their respects.

The Morning Bulletin has attempted to contact the Coombs family.

Topics:  coombs development ellen smith material change of use neerkol orphanage rockhampton regional council stanwell power station

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

What's on the big stage in Brisbane this summer

IT'S loud, it’s crowded and the energy is unlike anything else. Welcome back to the summer festival season.

Snake attack: Teenage girl in Rocky Hospital

Snake attack: Teenage girl in Rocky Hospital

UPDATE: Paramedics treated the girl on a property near Rockhampton

Labor's 'crucial' $25M GKI election promise

Great Keppel Island.

UPDATE: Detailed look at how Labor plan to bring more tourists to CQ

'It's personal, not factional Robert': Strelow v Schwarten

SPEAKING OUT: Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Old animosities rise to surface in warts-and-all stoush

WATCH: See the $325,000 bull in action

TOP SELLER: Nobbs Cattle Co annual brahman sale was held on property in Duaringa and smashed two national all breed beef records after grossing $2.482m for the sale.

On property sale delivers top price for CQ family

Local Partners