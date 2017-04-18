28°
BREAKING: 'We don't like': Hospital's huge project rejected

Michelle Gately
| 18th Apr 2017 12:24 PM Updated: 3:31 PM
Concept drawings for the Rockhampton Hospital multistorey car park
Concept drawings for the Rockhampton Hospital multistorey car park Trinette Stevens

UPDATE 3PM: COUNCILLORS have refused to endorse either plan aimed at controlling extra traffic along North St after the construction of the Rockhampton Hospital's new multi-level car park.

Following a presentation outlining the two options proposed by Queensland Health, several councillors spoke against the solution Rockhampton Regional Council officers had recommended supporting.

Councillor Cherie Rutherford said the recommended option, which would see two roundabouts created at the North and Canning St, and North and Agnes St intersections, ignored all the issues councillors raised on behalf of residents during a February consultation.

 

North St traffic changes proposed to support new Rockhampton Hospital car park. Option 1.
North St traffic changes proposed to support new Rockhampton Hospital car park. Option 1. Contributed

Issues were raised with the plan to add more traffic islands along North St, which would result in restricted access into and out of Millroy St and Livermore St.

Officers told council the second option, installing just one roundabout at North St and Canning St, would put council at risk of having to do further work in years to come.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said she did not want council to be seen endorsing something which would cause big issues for residents and road users.

"We don't like Option 1," she said.

"We really don't believe it meets community expectations."

 

North St traffic changes proposed to support new Rockhampton Hospital car park. Option 2.
North St traffic changes proposed to support new Rockhampton Hospital car park. Option 2. Contributed

Councillor Neil Fisher was concerned about how the changes could impact the growth of Rockhampton Airport, while Cr Strelow agreed it was about more than just traffic flow at the hospital.

Council resolved not to endorse either option, recommending Queensland Health develops a proposal acceptable to the community and undertake appropriate consultation.

12.30PM: 

THE UNBELIEVABLE number of carparks planned for Rockhampton Hospital once a state-of-the-art parking facility is built has been revealed.

Patients and their loved ones are currently using make-shift carparks, but a new Rockhampton Regional Council report shows designs for a state-of-the-art parking facility.

The multi-level car park is expected to provide 597 spaces, with the design allowing for an additional two levels to be built in the future (adding 290 spaces).

Those visiting the hospital have access to 371 parking spaces on-site now, with up 654 cars parked on surrounding residential streets.

The new facility will be built on the site of the current car park.

This would take the total number of car parks to 1271.

The report also reveals more detail about the "significant impact" construction of a Rockhampton Hospital multi-level car park will have on traffic flow.

While there is no construction date yet for the much-anticipated project, Rockhampton Regional Council will today discuss the best options for road works along North and Canning Streets.

To cater for traffic changes, Queensland Health proposed changes to intersections along North St.

 

Cars parked on the site of the old convenience store "Top Shop" across the road from the Rockhampton Hospital.
Cars parked on the site of the old convenience store "Top Shop" across the road from the Rockhampton Hospital. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK220814cparking1

The option preferred by council officers would see two roundabouts created at the North and Canning St, and North and Agnes St intersections.

Several traffic islands will also be installed.

However, the North and Agnes St upgrade is, at this stage, not required until 2028 and is expected to cost over $1 million depending on the scope.

In February, Queensland Health gave a presentation to council about the project where concerns from nearby residents were raised.

A second option for the streets was developed, however the report to be tabled in today's infrastructure committee meeting indicates officers found several issues which would need to be addressed if this was selected.

The second option would involve the construction of just one roundabout, at the Canning and North St intersection, but officers concluded the works may not be enough to mitigate impacts of increased parking.

It is recommended the first option be included in Queensland Health's scope of works for the car park.

"If that is not possible, then Council should then seek a commitment from CQHHS that in the event that the additional 2 storeys of car parking are added to the facility as part of their future growth scenario, that they will upgrade the intersection of North Street and Agnes Street as part of these works," the report stated.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  hospital hospital car park

