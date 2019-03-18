Why CQ is the toast of Creek to Coast

Creek to Coast's Scott Hillier celebrates with Rick Conrad (holding fish) after he caught this one metre barra while filming with Guided Fishing DownUnder to promote the Fitzroy River Barra Bash.

CREEK to Coast's Scott Hillier is no stranger to Rockhampton, but last week's visit left him drooling at the gills after an extraordinary fishing experience.

Hillier has hosted the Channel 7 fishing show for 10 years and said this trip was "one of the best four days fishing we've ever had”.

"It was pretty special,” he said.

"I travel the country and the number and size of fish here is hard to beat anywhere.

"The quality of big fish in this area is second to none.”

As ambassador for the Rocky River Run and the Rockhampton Jockey Club, Hillier says he's been to Rockhampton plenty of times in the past.

EXPOSURE: Creek to Coast host Scott Hillier with a Saratoga he caught filming with John Haenke from Guided Fishing Downunder.

But even as an "old hand”, last week's expedition left him as excited as he's ever been.

Once the editing is completed, the result will see Rockhampton region and the Capricorn Coast promoted across Australia in four different episodes of Creek to Coast.

The crew arrived on Tuesday when they filmed from the NRMA Capricorn Yeppoon Holiday Park before heading west to Bedford Weir with Guided Fishing DownUnder's John Haenke.

"It was one of the most exciting sight casting sessions we've ever had,” Hillier said.

"To see the saratoga on the surface - they're an iconic fresh water sports fish - then cast towards them and they come and eat, right before the camera.”

Day 3 was spent with Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham promoting the Fitzroy River Barra Bash (May 23-26) and then it was out on the river chasing the big ones.

And the Fitzroy threw up a bounty in what Hillier described as a producer's and cameraman's dream.

Not only did they catch a one-metre barramundi and a 75cm barra on camera, Hillier caught his own personal best threadfin salmon at 110cm.

The final day, with Coby Pascoe, from Hooked Fishing Charters, wrapped up a fantastic four days with two yellow fin tuna on poppers, which Hillier says is pretty rare, and golden trevally and cobia on micro-jigs.

"We needed the stars to align with good weather, the fish on the chew and good guides,” Hillier said.

"It was a pretty special four days, one of the best we've ever had.”

After he and the crew were "spoiled” at Empire on Victoria Parade, "where you could pretty much catch a barra off the veranda”, it's back to the editing room to prepare for the upcoming episodes.

The first will screen within the next couple of weeks with the remainder over a six-week period.

Creek to Coast

Channel 7, 5pm every Saturday

7mate on Tuesday, Thursday and Fridays.