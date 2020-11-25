Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

GROWING his moustache for men’s mental health is something Rockhampton local Mat O’Brien has always wanted to do.

This year, he is taking part in Movember Australia’s annual fundraiser, raising almost $1000 for the charity.

Movember is a leading charity changing the face of men’s health on a global scale.

According to the charity, globally, the rate of suicide is alarmingly high, particularly in men.

The charity aims to reduce the rate of male suicide by 25 per cent by 2030.

Mr O’Brien, who works as a sales associate to David Bell at Ray White Rockhampton, said he wanted to help Movember reach its goal and help stop men dying too young.

“I want to help crush the stigma around men’s mental health,” he said.

Ray White Rockhampton sales associate to David Bell, Mat O'Brien before starting Movember. Picture: Contributed

“Whether you are 15 years old or 80 years old, mental health has no boundaries. It affects so many of us.

“It’s one of the biggest issues today, especially with social media.

“I think everyone has just got to jump on board and do their part to help.”

The 23 year old said he hadn’t personally been affected by mental health, but people close to him had.

“I know people who have struggled quite dramatically with mental health,” he said.

“I was brought up to be respectful and kind because you just don’t know what other people are dealing with.

“In the end, a smile can make all the difference.

“If someone’s having a bad day, always be open and free for a chat.”

He said Movember was something he had thought about doing over the years, but finally decided now was the time to jump on board.

“Now I have a good social media following, I thought it would be a good opportunity to do something like this and use my platform,” he said.

So far, he had raised $935 of his $1000 goal.

He said he had gotten a good response from his colleagues at Ray White Rockhampton and the local community.

“Everyone I have spoken to has donated something, whether it is $10 or $50, everyone is willing to give,” he said.

“I have taken full advantage of the open homes by handing out a QR code so if people did want to donate, they can.

“I would like to give a special thanks to Francis Lawn Services, Loan Market Rockhampton and all the guys at Ray White Rockhampton, for their generosity.”

To donate, go to https://au.movember.com/mospace/14421488.