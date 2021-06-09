Why CQ mums are returning to their kindy decades later

Clancy Anderson and Jesse Brown take over the wheels from mums Alyssah Anderson and Krista Brown with the help of Miss Cassie Lucas. Picture: Contributed

Two Rockhampton mothers have returned to their childhood stomping ground with an extra set of little feet.

Six months into the year and past pupils from Bundara Kindergarten in North Rockhampton, Alyssah Anderson and Krista Brown, were revisiting the kindy they both attended to give their own children the best possible start in life.

“There was absolutely no other option for me than to enrol my daughter, Clancy, at Bundara and it was so lovely to return and see not only the difference in the kindy space, but the similarities and professionalism that has remained in place since I attended myself 36 years ago,” Ms Anderson said.

“Giving my daughter every opportunity to thrive in a high-quality environment was important to me as a mother and knowing that Bundara offers a top-notch curriculum that has been successful for over four decades gave me peace of mind that Clancy would not only enjoy but excel during her kindy year.”

Ms Brown said she was witnessing incredible growth and development in her son Jesse and highly recommended Bundara Kindergarten to any parent ready to enrol their child in 2022.

“Jesse just adores his kindy days and I find Bundara the perfect place to nurture his personality, develop his skills and embrace his love of learning,” she said.

“The teachers are caring, approachable and so very professional in their delivery of the C&K Curriculum Approach – Listening and Learning Together.

“I feel confident that Jesse is receiving a solid base for optimum education outcomes.”

Bundara Kindergarten, located on Honour Street, is owned and operated by the community and affiliated with the Creche and Kindergarten Association of Queensland.

With more than 16 years at the helm of the community-based education facility, director and teacher Cassie Lucas said she was honoured to have been welcomed into the lives of hundreds of families.

“We are always so excited to see parents returning to the kindy years later with their children, and it is truly one of the best compliments we can receive,” Ms Lucas said.

“With kindergarten options increasing each year, it can sometimes be a difficult decision to make as a parent to ensure the best outcome for their child, but one that should be thoroughly considered.

“Bundara is a very special place, and it is the families and their sense of community that make it so wonderful.”

Bundara Kindergarten offers two classes of 24 children each year, which alternate on a five-day fortnight. The small numbers ensure children have a better opportunity to learn and grow in a supportive environment, and staff can respond to and extend on individual interests and needs.

Bundara is currently filling enrolments for 2022 and beyond. For more information, call 4928 2882.