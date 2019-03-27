Why CQ needs eyes on Asia to grow tourism

WHEN you think tourism, it's easy to picture young backpackers and people hitting the beach.

But it's a lot more nuanced than that, according to Capricorn Enterprise CEO Mary Carroll.

During the Future CQ forum at Rosslyn Bay last week, Ms Carroll said the Capricorn Coast was in the "box seat” for a boom in eco-tourism and could capitalise on growing Asian interest with resort developments.

Figures from demographer Bernard Salt show business growth in the accommodation and food services industry has been stagnant in Central Queensland.

Partly, this tough time in tourism has been out of the region's control.

During the forum, CQUniversity professor John Rolfe explained the disappointing and difficult tourism conditions had been influenced by a high dollar influencing cheaper overseas travel.

Likewise, Mr Rolfe talked about "the wealth effect” where Australians were earning more and subsequently searching for more exotic international destinations over domestic holidays.

"We've suffered with that because we're basically a domestic tourist destination rather than an international tourist destination,” he said.

However, Ms Carroll and Livingstone Shire mayor Bill Ludwig both had positive outlooks on the future of tourism in Central Queensland, especially on the coast.

Ms Carroll explained "tourism” wasn't just people on the beach but the figures showed a one-third split between business travellers, people visiting friends and relatives, and leisure travellers.

Losing big resorts has cost the region when it comes to marketing, with no extra spending outside the Capricorn Enterprise budget.

In their hey-day, Great Keppel Island resort and Capricorn Resort would easily spend $1 million each marketing the region, according to Ms Carroll.

"It has been challenging but we've worked with what we've got and punched above our weight,” she said.

"The opportunities here are huge for tourism. We need resort developments,” Ms Carroll said.

"We also need boutique tourism developments and we also can be very proud that our clean and green reputation is what people want to come here for.”

Ms Carroll said international visitors were high value, tending to stay longer and spend more.

The trends show Asian visitors are looking for places to shop and gamble in cities like Brisbane.

However, Ms Carroll said resort developments at Zilzie and on Great Keppel Island would take tourism to a new level.

Cr Ludwig agreed, also citing the proposed 1000-seat convention centre at the Keppel Bay Sailing Club as another vital attraction for the business traveller market.

He also emphasised the "absolute necessity” for all three levels of government to commit to getting power and water to Great Keppel Island.

While Ms Carroll said the two key resort developments could be 20 years away, Cr Ludwig was more optimistic.

Chinese development company the Yuexing Group recently appointed appointed Place Design Group in a move Cr Ludwig praised as a "major step” to creating one of the largest mainland tourism developments in the region.