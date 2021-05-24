Menu
Crime

Why dangerous paedophile is back behind bars

by Grace Mason
24th May 2021 1:19 PM
A CONVICTED paedophile once described by a Cairns magistrate as a "serious, serious danger to any child" is back behind bars for breaching his supervision order less than two weeks after being released.

Rowland Watt, 34, has convictions for child sex offences dating back to 2006 - predominantly in Townsville and Cairns - convicted of indecent treatment of a child 10 times and failed to comply with reporting condition 13 times.

He was released from custody earlier this month, on a decade long supervision order after his jail sentence finished on May 9.

But the Cairns Post understands a warrant had to be issued for his arrest this week after he breached the order and he was taken into custody again on Thursday.

Watt was living in Ravenshoe in 2016 when he was arrested for breaching a community order 10 times within three months - most of those breaches being unreported contact with children.

At the time Magistrate Joe Pinder refused to release him.

"This gentleman is a serious, serious danger to any child in this community," he said at the time.

"I can see why they (police) are so concerned about him.

"He has an appalling history in respect of compliance (with community orders)."

He subsequently received further convictions in 2017 and 2019, the final one involving a young girl he sexually assaulted in a hotel swimming pool.

The two-and-a-half year sentence he received for that expired on May 9.

Presiding judge Justice Peter Callaghan released him on account of the rehabilitation programs he had completed in custody and psychiatric reports.

 

 

