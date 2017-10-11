31°
Why did he have a knife on him while he was outside a bank?

A ROCKHAMPTON horse trainer was outside a bank in the CBD when police noticed he had a knife on his belt.

This led to Daniel Forster Breckenridge, 38, to pleading guilty to one count of possessing a knife in a public place in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Shaun Janes said police observed Breckenridge on Bolsover St outside a bank about 9.40am on September 25 and approached him.

He said when police asked about the knife, he told them he was a farmer and had simply forgotten the knife was still on his belt.

Sgt Janes said the knife was 15cm long.

Duty lawyer Axel Beard said Breckenridge worked as a saddler and horse trainer, training horses on his 16 hectare property.

"At the age of 19, he had a horse that was choking to death and he didn't have a knife on him to free the horse,” he said.

Mr Beard explained this was the reason Breckenridge now carries a knife all the time.

Magistrate Cameron Press fined Breckenridge $300 and ordered a conviction be recorded as it was not the first time he had appeared in court for such an offence.

