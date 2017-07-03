27°
Why Dubai has taken a keen interest in Rockhampton

Amber Hooker
| 4th Jul 2017 4:00 AM
EYE ON ROCKY: Dubai is keeping a close watch on the Quay St redevelopment.
EYE ON ROCKY: Dubai is keeping a close watch on the Quay St redevelopment. Katie Webse ROK30717RiverBank1

DUBAI is keeping a close watch on the Rockhampton riverbank as the bold $36 million redevelopment takes shape.

An American vendor sent a video, created Smart Hub startup Luke Geldard of Geldard Productions, as an example of the "best smart community installation” they were aware of.

Mayor Margaret Strelow informed councillors Rockhampton was the only working example of a Smart City during council's ordinary meeting last week.

EXPLAINED | Rockhampton riverbank and CBD smart technology

"Basically everyone else is talking, we are doing it,” she said.

Corporate Affairs manager Drew Stevensen said Singapore, Canberra and Newscastle representatives had also made contact to discuss Australia's first Smart Regional Centre.

The national and international attention comes as Stage 1B of the Riverbank Redevelopment nears completion this week ahead of the River Festival from July 14-17.

The works encompass Quay, Denham and William streets and included the relocation and upgrade of water, sewer and electrical services, construction of stormwater and irrigation infrastructure, new footpaths, road reconstruction and landscape works.

Exclusive restaurant space, The Pier, is also starting to take shape as Woollam Construction start the build on the centrepiece.

Headrick's Lane owners Peter Hawkins and Benito Zussino leased the exclusive piece of real estate on April 27, expanding their local footprint with an entirely new offering.

The family venue is expected to open by the end of the year, and serve breakfast, lunch dinner and also tap into the takeaway food and coffee market.

Cr Strelow said the "Rockhampton culinary pedigree” won over councillors with their vision to service the entire riverbank precinct, and proposal to create an app that would allow customers to pre-order coffess and meals.

Amber Hooker

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
