Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The economy isn't just made of the house-owning minority.
The economy isn't just made of the house-owning minority.
Business

Why economists want to see the end of negative gearing

by Sam Clench
26th Nov 2018 2:22 PM

THE McKell Institute has released a new report on negative gearing, arguing the recent fall in house prices has done nothing to change the economic rationale for reforming the policy to apply to new properties only.

In fact, the Institute says reform is "even more urgent" now than it was in 2015, when it released its previous report on the subject.

That contradicts the government's assertions that Labor's proposed negative gearing changes will have a severely negative impact on the market.

There are five key findings in the report:

The economic rationale "remains unchanged despite recent developments in the housing market";

The recent drop in median house prices reflects "the centrality of variables other than negative gearing in dictating prices";

Property prices are still growing faster than wages;

Housing affordability has worsened "on most indicators" since the 2015 report;

Banks have raised their interest rates since 2015, increasing the government's tax expenditures on negative gearing by $1.6 billion.

All of that adds up to an argument supporting the restriction of negative gearing.

You can read the whole report here.

More Stories

editors picks mckell institute negative gearing
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    premium_icon Men charged after using fake $50 notes to buy drinks

    Crime Their night out came to a crashing halt when they were arrested and charged with trying to use counterfeit money

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:30 PM
    Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    premium_icon Rides galore promised for 2019 Rocky Show

    Entertainment Showman's Guild confirms it is back on board after split show fiasco

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:37 PM
    Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    premium_icon Rocky is open to more mine jobs

    Council News The project will create almost 4000 jobs during construction

    • 26th Nov 2018 2:15 PM
    • 1 whistleblower007
    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    News The meeting was held at the Community Centre at Miriam Vale.

    Local Partners