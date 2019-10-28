Menu
Neroli Meadows is leaving Fox Sports. Picture: Getty Images
Why Fox dumped star Neroli Meadows

by Scott Gullan
28th Oct 2019 6:47 PM
Fox Sports has parted ways with high-profile host Neroli Meadows.

After more than a decade with the pay TV network it's understood Meadows is a victim of cost cutting which is sweeping the business.

The respected journalist was one of the faces of Fox Cricket last year. She also had a prominent role with Fox Footy, hosting AFL Tonight and the popular On the Mark program.

There's no doubt Meadows' short-lived defection to Channel 9 to host the revamped Footy Show earlier this year put her out of favour with some at Fox.

After lengthy negotiations she was eventually given the all clear to join Nine while also remaining on the books at Fox.

It was an ill-fated move given the attempted reboot of the Footy Show - her co-hosts were comedian Anthony "Lehmo" Lehmann, Brendan Fevola and Dylan Alcott - lasted just seven episodes because of poor ratings.

Fox will look to within to replace Meadows with Kath Loughnan, who emerged last season as one of the faces of the cricket coverage, to have her role expanded further over the summer.

The sports network is also likely to increase the roles of other young talented hosts including Sarah Olle and Tom Morris.

