Why fundraiser meant so much to this Rocky dad

Nathan McCosker is thrilled that the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser is raising funds for two causes close to his heart - Aussie Hands and Free 3D Hands. Photo: Jann Houley

NATHAN McCosker was delighted to learn that 165 riders would take part in the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser at the weekend.

The annual event, on his suggestion, was this year raising money for and awareness of Aussie Hands and Free 3D Hands.

They are causes close to Nathan’s heart because his two-year-old son was born with a hand difference.

Aussie Hands provides support, information and encouragement to people born with a hand difference and their families, while Free 3D Hands uses 3D printing technology to manufacture assistive devices for people for free.

Nathan has been a member of RADMX for about 15 years.

Riders of all ages took to Six Mile Raceway for the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s annual Rocky Raiser at the weekend. Photo: Jann Houley

He was among the riders who hit Six Mile Raceway for the Rocky Raiser and was understandably proud that it was once again shaping as a huge success.

“We’ll hopefully raise a decent amount of money,” he said, after completing his first race of the day in the senior clubman class.

“Generally, the club tries to find a cause that relates to some of its members and we’re fortunate enough they picked ours.

“It’s very encouraging and it’s exactly the type of awareness-raising event that will hopefully help groups like Aussie Hands and Free 3D Hands.

“I’m sure there’s a lot of people who weren’t aware of them and before our son was born with a limb difference, we weren’t either.”

Riders travelled from Townsville down to Brisbane to take part in the Rocky Raiser. Photo: Jann Houley

RADMX race secretary Debbie Dark said the 165-strong field was one of the biggest for the Rocky Raiser, which has been running since 2016.

Since its inception, it has raised more than $23,000 for charities, including more than $9000 last year for Rural Aid’s Buy a Bale campaign.

Dark said the local business community had again embraced the club’s fundraiser, donating cash and prizes.

A large contingent of the riders travelled from Brisbane for the event, racing alongside a host of CQ competitors and some from Townsville.

Dark said the 85cc class was one of the biggest, while there were also good numbers in the ladies and veterans.

A feature race of the weekend is the Two-Stroke Cup, which is open to senior riders on any two-stroke bike.

RADMX member Beau Dargel lifted the trophy after winning three of the four rounds.