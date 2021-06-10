Why gardening is good for your wallet

There’s never been a better time to focus on growing your own food. Here’s how to boost your budget and save on pantry staples.

Covid-19 has made us more aware of the amount of food we have on hand in our pantry. You only have to look at the supermarket queues when a lockdown is imminent and the type of food that is the first to run out the door like pasta and flour.

So there's never been a better time to focus on growing your own dinner - a fantastic way to cleverly budget your meals with your pantry staples and weekly supermarket specials like those on our Savvy form guide every week.

Another great way to fill your freezer with quality food is to grow your own. Winter is the perfect time to do that as it produces the best vegetables that can be frozen to be enjoyed all year round.

Growing vegetables can be time-consuming. It takes daily maintenance of weeding and watering and regular fertilising.

I know that we are busy but getting out in the garden is also the best kind of therapy for a busy life. There is something magical about digging your toes into dirt, and the smell of freshly watered tomato plants.

So here's my guide, based on my experience and mistakes. The key tip is to only plant the vegetables and herbs you will actually eat.

MOST COST EFFECTIVE PLANTS TO PLANT NOW

Plant garlic, mint, parsley, rocket and spring onions in pots. They don't take up a lot of space and add flavour and colour to all of your winter dishes.

I have my herbs planted just outside my kitchen door so I see them every day and can just snip them fresh as needed.

In the vegetable patch, grow cabbage, tomatoes, pumpkins, potatoes, corn and broccoli. You can get specialised potato growing bags from your local hardware or gardening shop - they are cheap as chips and make it so much easier to find your potatoes once they have grown. These are the basics for most winter casseroles and soups.

And save the vegie scraps to build your own compost of course.

HOW TO FREEZE YOUR PRODUCE

Once you have harvested your crop, you need to prepare the excess produce for freezing. And it isn't just a matter of cutting it up and whacking it in the freezer. You want to retain all the nutrients that the vegetables contain - and that means blanching. Blanching is the process of parboiling or steaming the vegetables for up to three minutes, before plunging them into iced water to stop the cooking process. Use a large pot of boiling water (add a tiny bit of salt) and use a slotted spoon to "dunk" the vegetables until they are really bright in colour (maximum of 3 minutes).

Once the vegetables have been blanched, place them on a flat tray, evenly spaced apart and put them in the freezer. Once they are solid, pop them into a ziplock bag - and your vegetables are stored correctly for up to 10 months.

FOR THE MEAT EATERS

Winter is also the perfect time to invest in purchasing bulk meat. I go halves with my family in purchasing half a cow from a local farmer. The butcher will cut it up to your specifications and it will come all freezer-ready. Just make sure you have a big enough freezer.

When you buy a whole or half, the price of meat comes down significantly. The last half I bought worked out to be just under $10/kg.

I say winter is the best time to buy as this is when you can use all the stewing meats that can be cooked low and slow for hours.

Think of delicious casseroles, pies and roast meats with baked vegetables.

NUTRITIOUS AND FRUGAL WINTER IDEAS

When your produce is ready - try these super-cheap and filling recipes.

Pumpkin Soup is a great option. Make it in the slow cooker and freeze it into individual servings so you can grab one for a hot lunch.

Potato and Pumpkin Frittata is delicious and filling for lunch. Add any grated vegetables from your garden to make it go even further.

Cabbage Pancakes sound gross, right? They aren't - they are delicious.

Stuffed Potatoes are a favourite. We fill them with coleslaw and leftover chicken and top it with sweet chilli sauce.

Winter is the best time to save a fortune on food. Remember that gardening isn't so much work as it is mental health and wellbeing.

Jody Allen is the founder of mothers' network Stay At Home Mum. Find her at @StayHomeMum on Facebook, @jodyallen.stayathomemum on Instagram, @JodyAllen_SAHM on Twitter

Originally published as Why gardening is good for your wallet