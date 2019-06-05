Pell’s appeal over ‘unreasonable’ guilty verdict begins

THE hearing into disgraced Cardinal George Pell's bid to over turn his conviction for child sexual abuse has begun.

Pell's lawyers have argued he was outside court greeting congregants after mass, therefore could not have possibly been in the sacristy abusing choirboys.

It was added that prosecutors failed to challenge credible evidence that raised serious doubts about Pell's ability to have committed the offences when he is said to have done.

Pell arrived at the Melbourne Supreme Court to a huge crowd of media and onlookers.

Cardinal Pell is today seeking to appeal his convictions on five charges over the sexual assault of two choirboys at the cathedral while he was Melbourne archbishop in the 1990s.

Pell's brother David and family have also arrived at court. His brother hasn't attended any of his previous court hearings.

Pell is wearing his clerical collar, unlike during his sentencing. However because of his status as a high security inmate, he is flanked by four SESG prison guards.

Chief Justice Anne Ferguson says the three judges have done their homework and already reviewed a large body of evidence including recordings, transcripts, photos, robes, documents and a view of St Patricks's Cathedral.

Extra security measures have been put in place ahead of Pell's appeal today amid serious concerns for his safety.

Some of the measures include blacking out some windows inside the Supreme Court, and designing a unique route for Pell to be escorted through the court.

The Herald Sun has chosen not to detail other measures.

Media started arriving outside the court at just after 5am.

It is expected, like all other prisoners, Pell arrive in court in handcuffs.

He will also be moved around the building in handcuffs with a prison guard holding onto him at any time he is being moved around the building.

Pell arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne Picture: Julian Smith

When court is not sitting Pell will be held in the holding cells above the court.

Submissions by Pell's lawyers and prosecution regarding his appeal have now been made public.

In their submissions to the court prosecutors have argued "When looking at the whole of the evidence, the integrity of the jury's verdicts is unimpeachable."

Supreme Court chief Justice Anne Ferguson, Court of Appeal president Chris Maxwell, and Justice Mark Weinberg will preside over the hearing.

The Herald Sun can reveal the judges were last week taken on a private tour of the cathedral so they could inspect for themselves what the jury had seen.

They were accompanied by legal representatives for both Pell and prosecutors who were also consulted before the visit.

"The visit was undertaken solely for the purpose of understanding the evidence that was considered by the jury. It was not new evidence," Supreme Court spokeswoman Sarah Dolan said.

"The judges were shown exactly the same parts of the Cathedral as the jury had seen during their visit," Ms Dolan said.

"Legal representatives for both parties were consulted before the judges' visit. They agreed to it and were present throughout."

Pell was found guilty in December of molesting two St Patrick's Cathedral choirboys, one on two separate occasions, months after being appointed Melbourne Archbishop in 1996.

The guilty verdicts to count of sexual penetration of a child and four indecent act charges followed a retrial after an original jury were unable to reach a majority verdict.

Following the verdict prosecutors dropped charges relating allegations of abuse in Ballarat before he became archbishop.

The 77-year-old was jailed in March for a maximum jail term of six years over the convictions.

Since then he has been held at the Melbourne Assessment Prison in a high security unit because of fears for his safety.

It is understood he has remained in 23-hour a day solitary confinement.

Any visitors, including his legal team, forces the prison into total shutdown and he can speak with people only through glass.

If he is unable to convince the Court of Appeal that the convictions were unsafe, he must serve a minimum term of three years and eight months.

Sources close to Pell say he is doing well and has been encouraged by an outpouring of support with an unprecedented amount of mail received at the prison for him.

He remains hopeful about the prospects of his appeal.

In a record of interview played to the court he forcefully denied allegations made against him and said he would be able to prove the offences alleged were impossible.

One of his key defences was that as Archbishop he was never left alone inside the Cathedral.

Some legal experts have warned appeal judges are traditionally loathed to overturn jury verdicts.

Survivors and protesters react to the announcement of the sentencing of George Pell at the County Court in Melbourne in March. Picture: David Crosling

Professor Jeremy Gans from the University of Melbourne's law school said the appeal judges were required to evaluate all of the evidence for themselves.

"The High Court says that appeal judges must review the evidence for themselves to see whether it leaves them in doubt, but must also allow for the jury's advantages in seeing the witnesses for themselves," he said.

"In Pell's case, the judges will be able to see the testimony of the main witness, Pell's accuser, for themselves on video."

Legal sources say the video is key to the appeal because in most appeals the judges do not have the benefit of actually watching a complainant give evidence, but instead rely only on a transcript.

Pell's legal team will argue the verdicts were "unreasonable" and that chief judge Kidd erred in a ruling regarding closing addressed.

A third ground claims there was a "fundamental irregularity" in the trial because Pell was not arraigned in front of the chosen jury.

Extra security measures are in place for the hearing.

"The critical question for the appeal judges is whether a single witness's compelling testimony is enough to remove doubts left by the absence of any other evidence against Pell and any questions about whether accuser's allegations against Pell were plausible," Professor Gans said.

"If at least two out of the three judges are left in doubt, then Pell will be freed."

Whether or not Pell wins or loses his appeal he may still face a Vatican trial in a move mooted in Rome following his sentence.

PELL'S LAWYERS SUBMISSION MADE PUBLIC

Submissions on behalf of Pell's lawyers and prosecutors were this morning made public.

In his appeal application Pell's lawyers have raised a string of reasons they say the offending was simply impossible.

Pell wants each of his five convictions quashed and replaced by verdicts of acquittal.

Among the reasons they pointed to witness evidence at trial saying "witnesses gave evidence, either explicitly or to the effect, that the offences alleged did not or could not have occurred".

Other reasons relied on include:

THE timing of the alleged assaults was impossible,

IT was not possible for Pell to be alone in the sacristies only a few minutes after the end of Mass,

IT was not possible for Pell to be robed and alone in the priests' sacristy after Mass,

IT was not possible for two choir boys to be sexually assaulted in the priests' sacristy after Mass by Pell undetected,

IT was not possible for two robed sopranos to leave an external procession without being noticed,

OFFICIALS near the sacristy corridor door at the time did not see the complainant or the other boy,

IT was not possible for the complainant and the other boy to be absent from the choir room unnoticed,

IT was not possible for the complainant and the other boy to re-enter the choir room unnoticed,

THE criminal acts attributed to Pell were physically impossible,

THE Crown case that the second incident occurred in 1997 was contrary to the complainant's evidence,

NO one corroborated the second incident though the complainant said it happened in the midst of a 50 person choir,

IT was not possible for Pell to be in that part of the sacristy corridor at the time of the second incident.

They have also raised a concern that the "learned trial Judge gave a significant forensic disadvantage warning and an honest but erroneous memory warning."

Pell's lawyers are relying on three grounds of appeal.

The first is that the guilty verdicts are unreasonable and cannot be supported having regard to the evidence.

They argue "it was not open to the jury to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt on the word of the complainant alone."

"There was a significant body of evidence demonstrating, in various ways, that the offending not only did not occur but could not have occurred," the submission states.

" Where such evidence exists, its evaluation is a fundamental aspect of any determination of whether a verdict is unsafe.

"This evidence constituted a catalogue of at least thirteen solid obstacles in the path of a conviction.

"No matter what view was taken of the complainant as a witness, it was simply not open to the jury to accept his word beyond reasonable doubt.."

Pell's second ground of appeal is that trial judge Peter Kidd, the chief judge of the County Court, erred by preventing the defence from using a moving visual representation of its impossibility argument during the closing address.

"His Honour found that the visual argument was a piece of "reconstructed evidence" which did not (and could not) represent the state of the evidence overall," it is argued.

"But the visual was not to be tendered as evidence and a defence argument does not need to represent the whole of the evidence or be based on an agreed statement of facts.

"Here it was a response to the prosecution narrative about where each participant was while the alleged offending occurred which the prosecution had orally set out "frame by frame" in closing."

The third ground is that there was a fundamental irregularity in the trial process because the accused was not arraigned in the presence of the jury panel.

"Due to the size of the jury panel required, the empanelment process was conducted by having the jury panel remain in the jury pool room until after excuses were ruled on," the submissions state.

"A video-link was set up between the courtroom where Pell and counsel remained and the jury pool room where His Honour and instructing solicitors attended.

"Pell was arraigned only once and it occurred when no jury panel members were physically present in court, albeit a video link was in place."

In their response prosecutors said most of its 22 witnesses were not in a position to say the offending did not happen.

"Rather, the evidence from a handful of witnesses suggested that certain scenarios, such as the Archbishop being alone and robed, were unlikely," the response states.

They also pointed to some corroborative or supportive evidence.

Where Pell's lawyers have argued certain events impossible, prosecutors have refuted the claims saying they were indeed possible.

"The evidence given by the complainant was not only plausible, it was credible, clear and entirely believable as is reflected in the jury's verdict," they argue.

" The ability of the complainant to so accurately describe the layout and wood panelling of the Priests' Sacristy (including the alcove) - an area in which he could not recall having ever seen either before or after this event - was a

significant aspect of the Crown case. It bespoke both truthfulness and reliability.

"Any inconsistencies in the complainant's evidence were of little moment and could not have been said to have impacted on his credibility in any material way.

"Where confronted with something that might be viewed as contrary to earlier evidence he'd given, the complainant readily made concessions where appropriate."

Prosecutors backed the jury's verdict arguing they applied simple common sense and world experience.

"When looking at the whole of the evidence, the integrity of the jury's verdicts is unimpeachable."

