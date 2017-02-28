Suburb where you'll find Pauline Hanson's biggest supporters

HANSON FANS: Sharon Druce and Madalynn Penfold say One Nation is popular in Gracemere because Pauline Hanson is giving power back to the people

IF you ask Sharon Druce what sets Pauline Hanson apart from other Australian politicians, she'll say she reckons the One Nation leader would know the price of milk.

Not like the Canberra fat cats.

"She says how it is and she listens," the Gracemere woman said.

"I feel like I can go up to her, or email her, and she would consider my concerns.

"Quite a few of my friends around here voted for Pauline."

And if her friends live in South Gracemere, Sharon would be right.

The suburb's poll booth was among the state's One Nation hot spots, with 22.75% of those voting in support of the controversial party at the 2016 election.

It was the fifth highest poll booth result for Ms Hanson's party nation wide, according to a report published in The Australian.

The piece detailed the increasing support of One Nation in the country's regional areas - predominantly in spaces of failing or stagnating wage growth, rising welfare dependence, spikes in crime and plummeting house prices.

Comments from Sharon yesterday, and her friend Madalynn Penfold, suggest this is building an ever widening rift between working class regional Queensland and the nation's major party politicians.

Enter Pauline Hanson.

"She has gone through the hard work, she knows what it is like. She is the one giving the people in the same position a voice, and that voice is out west," Ms Penfold said.

"She has gone through the hard work, she knows what it is like. She is the one giving the people in the same position a voice, and that voice is out west," Ms Penfold said.

"At the end of the day there is going to be someone that doesn't agree with what someone says, no one is perfect, Pauline isn't perfect, but the points she makes are hard truths.

"I think she is a strong woman and a lot of people are intimidated by that, but I think she is great."

Ms Druce added that the big pollies' pay packets were enough to cause distrust and resentment, particularly following the decision handed down by the Fair Work Commission this week to lower weekend penalty rates.

The rhetoric that Ms Hanson is a friend of the working class is curious, following a week where she heavily criticised the government's paid parental leave proposal as "welfare handout mentality".

"Politicians pensions should be the same as everyone else's, isn't this a county of equality? They see themselves as superior," Ms Druce said.

"The government knocks people's money down, like the Sunday trading thing, but their wages go up.

"They earn more than the President of the United States... we have to work like dogs.

"We are support workers on $22 an hour and we are just as vital to the community as politicians.

"We have no say, we can't even get a high school here."

The electoral division of Wright was also a big One Nation supporter, with the electoral division of Glenore Grove topping the list with almost 35% voting One Nation in the upper house.

The election ended in One Nation securing four senators in the 45th Australian Parliament, now down to three following the dumping of Rod Culleton.