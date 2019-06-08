Why has Scottish traveller stayed in CQ for four months?

EXTENDED STAY: Scottish backpacker Emma Crawford has been working at the Emu Park Resort on the Capricorn Coast as part of her travels along the east coast.

SCOTTISH traveller Emma Crawford enjoyed her visit to Central Queensland so much she decided to hang around for four months.

The 27-year-old is part of a surge in international tourists during the past year who have chosen the region as a holiday destination.

Emma arrived down under in December on a working holiday and to check out our living standards.

She made her her way to Cairns in the span of two months and after her stint in Far North Queensland, moved to Central Queensland, where she looked for a job.

And before too long, she snagged a position at the Emu Park Resort, where she's stayed for three months.

"I do a bit of everything - cleaning rooms, maintaining the hostel, working in the reception as well as behind the bar... it's quite varied,” she said.

Her experience under the Central Queensland sun has been positive.

"People have been friendly and approachable, and have made me feel welcome,” she said.

But despite the great memories she's made here, it'll soon be time for Emma to pack her bags once again.

"I'll be here for another month before I'll go to Canada for a wedding, and then I'll go to Scotland,” she said.

However, she plans to return to Queensland, where her destination of choice will be Brisbane.

And while Emma will soon leave our backyard, new visitor statistics for a local visitor information centre have shown international tourist numbers have increased from last year.

It has been revealed April numbers for Rockhampton's The Spire Visitor Information Centre on Gladstone Rd have almost doubled last year's total.

A total of 682 tourists had arrived at the information centre, a huge upward swing from 309 in 2018.

Collectively, a recent Rockhampton Regional Council meeting agenda stated there were 1026 walk-ins at the tourist facility in April, up from 1004 last year.

Meanwhile, the total door count for April showed there were 4528 people who checked out the centre, along with 270 telephone callers and 12 emails.

And the data showed the majority of domestic travellers came from within Queensland (356 in April), down from 464 last year.

This figure was ahead of 105 visitors from New South Wales.

Forty-five South Australians travelled to The Spire Visitor Information Centre in April, down from 56 last year.

An increase in West Australian travellers was evident this year with 38, up from 27 in 2018.

Also, figures showed the majority of people who visited the centre were holidaying at the time (677 in April), which was a dive from 843 last year.

And the amount of private vehicles decreased on roads which led to the region this year, 298 - almost one hundred less than the year before.

Nor did they decide hire vehicles were more suitable this year, with the 90 counted a decline of 24 from those on the road in 2018.

There proved to be more younger travellers this April than in 2018.