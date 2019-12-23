Why Hughesy’s veganism has sparked a family rift

Comedian Dave Hughes has turned vegan. But his decision to ditch dairy has caused quite a stir with one member of his family for an awkward reason.

Comedian and broadcaster Dave Hughes says he's created a rift in his family by turning vegan.

"I've been a pescetarian, and I ate dairy. But vegan is next level. Vegan is no dairy, no milk products at all, no cheese, and no eggs. I've only been a vegan for six weeks, since I watched a game-changing doco on Netflix.

"But if you go seriously vegan, you have to check every single packet in the supermarket to see if it has milk products in it, or egg."

Hughes has become a vegan, much to the shock of his brother – who works in a dairy factory. Picture: Alex Coppel.

Hughes said his brother and sister hosted an early Christmas gathering last weekend, but his new-found veganism soured the night.

"My brother works at the Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory. When he found out I was a vegan, he wasn't happy. Now I have to deal with disrespecting the livelihood of my brother."

Lord Of The Fries has become a favourite of Hughes after he became a fully fledged vegan.

Hughes says he slowly adapting to the lifestyle, and being on the other side of the vegan jokes he used to tell at his stand up shows.

"I'm adjusting, but it's definitely it's something I constantly have to be on the lookout for. I'm hanging out at Lord of the Fries a lot."

Dave Hughesy with his family on Hughesy, We have A Problem. Picture: Channel 10

At his comedy shows, Hughes would ask if there were any vegans in the room. "When nobody responded, I said they didn't have the energy to put their hands up."

Hughes will host a new season of Hughesy, We Have A Problem on Channel 10, and the Hughesy and Ed Show on Fox FM in 2020.