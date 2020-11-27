Menu
More than 700 people will take on Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020 at Six Mile Raceway on Saturday. Photo: Contributed by Obstacle Hell
News

Why hundreds are lining up to go through hell

Pam McKay
27th Nov 2020 5:00 PM
MORE than 700 eager participants are gearing up to go through hell on Saturday - Obstacle Hell, that is.

They will take on Obstacle Hell Rocky 2020, a 5km military-inspired course featuring 40-odd obstacles.

Obstacle Hell event manager Dan Gold said it took six days to set up the course at Six Mile Raceway, the headquarters of the Rockhampton and District Motocross Club.

This is the fifth year of the annual event, and Gold promises it will be another thrilling adventure for everyone involved.

People from across Central Queensland, including Gladstone and Moranbah, have registered.

“It’s looking absolutely fantastic,” Gold said. “It’s hot but we’ve made a lot of muddy pits, a lot of water obstacles to cool everyone down.

“The great thing about the venue is there’s a lot of space and there’s a lot of dirt.

“What’s interesting about an event like this is the different type of people who come, all the way from kids to 60, 70 years olds.

There will be about 40 obstacles on the 5km course at Six Mile Raceway. Photo: Contributed by Obstacle Hell.
There will be about 40 obstacles on the 5km course at Six Mile Raceway. Photo: Contributed by Obstacle Hell.

“It’s not a race, it’s not a competition - it’s all about coming out here and having a bit of fun and challenging yourself.

“A lot of groups come out and use it as a bonding session, or there’s people who want to kickstart their fitness regime or people who just want to see how far they can get.”

Gold said those taking part would do everything from crawling through mud under barbed wire to scampering up monkey bars to climbing towering inflatable obstacles.

Saturday’s course would also include about eight new obstacles not see before in Rockhampton.

“There’s a bit of everything – they’ll be climbing, crawling, slipping, sliding, dodging, diving through a lot of different, fun obstacles.

“From mild to wild, it puts a small on everyone’s dial, that’s for sure.”

Gold said the action would start at 7am, with participants set off in groups of about 50 every 20 minutes.

There are still some places remaining; to book go to obstaclehell.com.

