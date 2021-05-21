Why I can relate to Steven Miles’ C-bomb

The Deputy Premier Steven Miles recent mispronunciation gifted us one of those moments people love to get het up about.

The dropping of a c-bomb in relation to the PM, when Mr Miles claimed he stuttered and mispronounced a word.

As far as these things go, it's better to take people and their explanations at face value - it can happen to anybody.

Steven Miles after his unfortunate slip of the tongue. Picture: Liam Kidston

Like the PM himself, on camera, mangling the pronunciation of Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt's name and bequeathed a c-bomb for posterity.

Even legendary NRL commentator Ray Warren got a case of mixmaster in mouth when he dropped an inadvertent c-bomb as he loudly proclaimed the first initial and the surname of Queensland origin fullback Karmichael Hunt. All on YouTube for posterity.

The C-bomb's about as nuclear as swearing gets, and when people use the word casually general in conversation or in public it astounds me and it's not just younger people who let rip.

An old fellow in a late model Mercedes wound down the window and gave me both barrels for no discernible reason the other day and dropped a number of c-bombs as I crossed the street.

I maintained a certain dignity and suggested, "Go for your life champ, you are all class", and he exploded with "Don't you champ me you f-ing c-bomb."

I replied, "Okay chief, no champ for you".

William McInnes. Picture: Josie Hayden

He nearly went into meltdown.

Why? Who Knows? People seem ready to go all out with a verbal attack at the slightest provocation.

Perhaps a collection of grievances build and when an excuse to break the dam wall of politeness presents itself, they crack hardy.

Cursing and swearing is pretty bargain basement. Overuse deadens effect and becomes boorish.

Better to leave the nuclear option as a threat and use a bit more vocabulary. You'll find non-curse words can occasionally be rather fun.

"A real fart in a bath" sums up the emptiness and nonsense of a person, especially a pollie. Just like a fart in a bath there's a bubble of noise and excitement but not much substance. If there is, somebody has to clean it up.

Good old-fashioned terms such as droob, drongo, hammerhead, arse-part, clown, and as dumb as a bagful of hammers should get more of a rollout.

Or maybe go homemade and create your own, but try to resist going nuclear with the c-bomb.

Originally published as Why I can relate to Steven Miles' C-bomb