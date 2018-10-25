'Why I started my own orchestra'

MAKING MUSIC: Sian Davis created the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra in May this year after moving to Rockhampton and realising there wasn't anything like it in town.

MAKING MUSIC: Sian Davis created the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra in May this year after moving to Rockhampton and realising there wasn't anything like it in town. Maddelin McCosker

MAKING the move from the Sunshine Coast to Rockhampton wasn't an easy decision for Sian Davis.

Packing up the kids and following her husband, who had accepted a position as a firefighter in Rockhampton, into unknown territory, away from family and friends was tough.

But devoting her free time to forming Rockhampton's only symphony orchestra was a welcome distraction.

"We are both musicians and so when we moved here we both wanted to play in an orchestra,” she said.

"There wasn't anything currently here on a permanent basis and from that the idea was born.”

Forming the orchestra in May this year, Mrs Davis said she was surprised by the support she received from the outset.

"We had a lot of people say it would be great if we could make it happen,” she said.

"But we were a bit surprised. The people that are part of the orchestra are the same people that do all the musical things in town, so they are very busy and always doing new things.

"We sort of expected some level of interest, but it has been so good to have received the support that we have.”

Looking forward to the orchestra's inaugural performance in November, A Night at the Proms, Mrs Davis says it has been really rewarding to see it all come together.

"It's been a lot of hard work,” she said.

"But I am really looking forward to the performance. We will have a mass choir performing along with orchestra, about 50-piece choir along with the 60-plus members that are in the orchestra.

"Our conductor will be Patrick Pickett, who is the conductor of the Queensland Pops Orchestra and he has a very varying musical background and is very well esteemed.”

Mrs Davis hopes to make the next event even bigger and better.

"This time next year we are looking at a combined concert with the Queensland Symphony Orchestra which will be fantastic,” she said.

"We already have two or three events on the cards for next year, which will be really good.”

To purchase tickets for A Night at the Proms or to get more information about the night, visit www.rockhamptonsymphony.com.au