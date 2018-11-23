Why I support White Ribbon Day

FROM a man's perspective, I am staggered, perplexed and depressed by Australia's domestic violence problem which is growing worse.

At least 62 women have been killed this year from violence with the ABS reporting one in three Australian women experience physical violence since the age of 15, and one in five Australians experience sexual violence.

I've never been brought up in close proximity to domestic violence, nor have I raised my hand in anger, and I reflexively find the act of committing domestic violence both abhorrent and disgraceful.

I acknowledge that not everyone has had the benefit of a violence-free childhood and has had to grow up in situations where horrible domestic violence has been visited upon them or those around them, normalised and then often mimicked in adulthood.

It helps having good role models, who lead by example and discourage untoward behaviour, not just one day of the year (like White Ribbon Day), but every day.

As a society we need to have a good hard look in the mirror and White Ribbon Day is one such day where this dark topic needs to be bathed in prominence and males are mobilised against violence against women, while also promoting gender equality and healthy relationships.

I joined more than 100 people at the White Ribbon breakfast where we saw Superintendent Ronald Van Saane point to an ominous upward trend of incidences with the QPS force in Rockhampton and the Capricorn Coast. Police are called out to 3800 DV jobs a year, consuming 30,000 police hours to investigate.

He said that, sadly, there was no quick fix for the DV issue, otherwise it would have been fixed already.

Part of the solution is stepping up and taking the oath at whiteribbon.org.au.

"I will stand up, speak and act to prevent men's violence against women.”

I took a copy of the oath around the office yesterday for other male co-workers to sign in support.

Signing the oath could be criticised as an attempt to make men feel better but the whole point is to create pride in the fact that you don't hurt or demean women and to normalise speaking out and saying you think women should be respected.

It's just like the 'It's not weak to speak' campaign which aims to de-stigmatise men as having feelings and being caring.

But let me be clear, signing an oath is not the be-all and end-all of this campaign to halt domestic violence.

We can also be conscious of the privileges gained by men in a sexist society, challenge misogynist behaviour, let go of gender stereotypes, intervene when you see a person acting inappropriately, share the housework and child-rearing and champion gender equality at home, at work, and in the community.

In addition to standing up and speaking out, Supt Van Saane believes there are other ways to engage men in the process, including supporting local women's programs and services, developing respectful relationships with women and being a role model for sons and daughters.

I intend to take what I've learnt from White Ribbon Day to play my part in improving society. I can only hope more men will do the same.