Why I want the flood levee

Margaret Evans shows how far up her stairs the most recent flood waters went.

DEPOT HILL resident Margaret Evans has survived three major floods, but she worries that she won't live long enough to see the South Rockhampton Levee Bank rise from the floodplains.

It's not a selfish dream - far from it.

Mrs Evans and her late husband Jack bought their Arthur Street home for $30,000 in the late '90s.

And even though the 81-year-old feels the house could fetch around $100,000 in today's market, she dreams of what could be for her children who stand to inherit the property.

"It would probably be worth more than that if we had the levy up,” Mrs Evans said.

"I had eight children and six of them are still alive - I've got to pass this home onto them.

"By the sound of things going on, we will have another flood before anything happens.

"I can't really see the levee ever happening in my time, but I can only hope.”

Mrs Evans said to date she had been able to see floods out while staying at her high-set property but she dreaded if the day ever came where she had to be evacuated.

"The water in the last flood came up to the fifth step,” she said.

"But when we're in flood the only way out is by boat.

"Next door has a boat and he's taken that to bring me back some KFC in floods before, but I wouldn't be able to get in or out of a boat.”

Last week it was a delighted Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow who said the South Rockhampton Levee Bank was back on track.

The levee had previously appeared to be in jeopardy when a massive cost blowout was revealed, showing an additional $50 million could be needed to complete the project.

But Mayor Strelow and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke met with State Development Minister Cameron Dick last week and agreed on the next steps to progress increased funding consideration.

"The Federal Government is a joint funder of this project, alongside the council and the state, and would be liable to meet the increase in costs,” Mr Dick said.

