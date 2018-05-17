Why is there a Scott Minto statue outside Suncorp?

While Scott Minto is unlikely to actually become the game's next Immortal, Sportsbet couldn't ignore the call from punters and took it upon themselves to declare the Rockhampton cult hero as 'The People's Immortal' and erect a bronze statue in his honour.

STAND aside Sterlo and Alfie - Central Queensland's own Scott Minto is the latest league star to be immortalised.

When NRL boss Todd Greenberg announced that a ninth Immortal would be chosen in 2018, a number of names were thrown into the mix.

But there was one in particular that appeared to be dominating social media - the former Brisbane Broncos and North Queensland Cowboys hard-working winger, Rockhampton-born Scott Minto.

Betting agency Sportsbet couldn't ignore the groundswell of support and decided to declare the cult hero "The People's Immortal” and erect a "bronze statue” in his honour.

Local league identity Scott Minto with the "bronze statue” unveiled yesterday which proclaims him as "The People's Immortal”. Contributed

According to sportsbet it was unveiled "by the great man himself” at Suncorp Stadium this morning and then moved to what will be its permanent home - the iconic Caxton Hotel.

"It's a really proud moment for me and my family... seeing all those online memes I thought I was half a sniff so to get the immortal status is a cherry on top,” said Minto, who played 53 NRL games.

sportsbet.com.au's Will Byrne said rugby league had long been regarded as the people's game so the agency decided to give the people what they wanted.

After the pomp and ceremony of the official unveiling, Minto revealed it was all a bit of fun.

"I'm always up for that and I was more than happy to be involved,” he said about the fibreglass statue depicting him in his glory days.

"The ninth Immortal is a serious thing, I certainly don't want to take the mickey out of that, but it's just about having a bit of fun with it.

"The People's Immortal they're calling me... it's pretty cool.

"The thing that's more impressive is the statue; it's a fairly good likeness and it will take pride of place at the Caxton now.”

Minto had two solid suggestions when asked who should be crowned the game's next Immortal.

"It will be the tenth now that the ninth's already sorted,” he said with a raucous laugh.

"I think Mal Meninga would be a good candidate for the 'legit' ninth Immortal.

Scott Minto playing for the North Queensland Cowboys against Canberra in June 2007.

"He would be a logical choice or Norm Provan because he's been in 10 grand finals which, when you think about it is ridiculous.

"A playing career's probably 12 years and Provan played a grand final in nearly every one of them.”