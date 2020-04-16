Menu
Business

Why Kmart shut three stores to public

by Alexis Carey
16th Apr 2020 3:24 PM

Kmart has revealed it has temporarily closed certain stores in Queensland, NSW and Victoria to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic caused a surge in demand for online orders.

As a result, the retailer has converted some stores in those states into fulfilment centres to meet that increased demand.

A Kmart spokeswoman told news.com.au it was part of a plan to offer customers greater convenience.

coronaviruspromo

 

While the specific sites will now be closed to the public for an unknown period of time, staff will still be working to fulfil orders.

"Over the past few weeks, we have seen a huge surge in demand for our online services and we want to continue to support our customers with shopping in a way that's most convenient for them. That's why we're doing things a little bit differently at Kmart," the spokeswoman said.

"We've made the decision to temporarily convert a few of our stores into order fulfilment sites to help support the growing demand for our online home delivery services.

"Our store teams will continue working instore, as part of this fulfilment team; ensuring that our Kmart customers and communities have easy access to the products they need, at the time they need them most."

Kmart stores in NSW, Queensland and Victoria have been converted as a result of the pandemic. Picture: Lindsay Moller Productions
Kmart has already successfully trialled the concept at its Brandon Park store in Victoria and it is being rolled out at Top Ryde in NSW and Caboolture in Queensland.

"We recognise that this is a unique time and we are here to support our customers, teams and communities, while we all adjust to this new way of life together," the spokeswoman said.

"Our deepest appreciation and thanks to the local communities for their understanding and support."

The beloved company is operating its online store as usual and is offering free delivery for orders above $45 during the pandemic.

Originally published as Why Kmart shut three stores to public

