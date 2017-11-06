Opinion

Why letting 'reality' TV fool us is hurting everyone: OPINION

Sophie Monk arrives at the 2017 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING
Sophie Monk arrives at the 2017 Logie Awards at the Crown Casino in Melbourne, Australia, Sunday, April 23, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro) NO ARCHIVING
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

REALITY TV.

It has become one of the most popular types of television series to watch with inter-office bets on who will the competitions and every day gossip sessions in the kitchen talking about the latest development in whatever series everyone is watching at the time.

Why don't we (viewers) care that this is a sham?

There is nothing real about any of these so called 'reality television shows'.

Take The Bachelorette, The Bachelor and Farmer Wants A Wife for instance. Who the heck would behave like any of these people in a real life dating situation?

The Farmer Wants A Wife host Sam McClymont, centre, pictured with farmers, from left, Lance, Jedd, Lachie, Adam, Matt and Julz.
The Farmer Wants A Wife host Sam McClymont, centre, pictured with farmers, from left, Lance, Jedd, Lachie, Adam, Matt and Julz. Channel 9

Then there are the cooking shows such as Masterchef, My Kitchen Rules and Hell's Kitchen. Gordon Ramsay's attitude is about the only real life part of these shows as far as I can see (and that's based on my own experience witnessing the behaviour I've seen in commercial kitchens).

Gordon Ramsay.
Gordon Ramsay.

Don't get me wrong, I love the inventiveness the Masterchef contestants are pushed to do. And yes, in commercial kitchens, they are expected to pump out top quality dishes fast. But it's a sweet-dreamy far cry from the real life hard-knocks apprenticeship and training the average chef goes through.

To me, reality TV is made up of the documentary shows talking about real life situations such as how the Great Barrier Reef is struggling, a news segment on what it is like to grow up as a transgender child or the Food Safari series that look at average person's cooking tips and recipes from different cultures.

In other words, educational about real life things. Not fairytale, overly dramatic, bitchy series.

Topics:  bachelor bachelorette editorial food safari hell's kitchen australia masterchef my kitchen rules reality tv television

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

