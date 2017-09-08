Why low income earners can now afford to live in CQ towns

Isaac Regional Council property officers Gillian Hodda and Tess Caswell can help you apply for an affordable home.

A PAINED laugh iscommon among Central Queensland's low-income earners when talking about their hopes for their own home.

Some of them have even started to think less in the way of brick and mortar, and more in the way of cardboard and blankets for their future.

For most, the idea of independently affording a home, let alone a modern, two-bedroom town house, feels like a far-away dream near impossible to grasp.

Between the constant trudge of day-to-day life, the search for decent housemates, and the never-ending grind to make ends meet, many have straight given up on the prospect.

But per Isaac Regional Council mayor, Anne Baker, this could start to change for those in Central Queensland

This is thanks to the Isaac Affordable Housing Trust (IAHT), the potential for these low and middle-income workers to finally have a home to themselves has increased exponentially.

Applicants are assessed under the Isaac Rental Affordability Scheme (IRAS), which is designed to suit the region's challenging economic conditions and was altered in 2014 by the IAHT to increase the eligibility bracket by 20 per cent.

"This means more singles, couples and families can apply for affordable housing in Isaac,” Cr Baker said.

The IAHT has modern two-bedroom units available in Moranbah and Dysart that can be applied for through the IRAS provided you are eligible.

Eligibility for the houses is offered to all citizens, permanent residents, or holders of either a protection or bridging visa who earn under the required amount per annum.

Further information on eligibility criteria can be accessed from the local government website.

Alternatively, inquiring tenants can call the council on 1300 472 227 to talk to the Corporate Properties team.

For more: