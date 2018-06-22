Introducing Gen Y the long face

Almost half of Millennials said they would leave their job within two years, with less than a quarter expecting to be in the same job in five years. Picture: Thinkstock

MILLENNIALS have a bleak outlook on life, with most expecting to be unhappier than their parents and financially worse off.

The annual Deloitte ­Millennial Survey found ­that Millennials - those born from 1983 to 1994 - are uneasy about the future, with fears about terrorism, automation, ­climate change and unemployment.

They also have ­little confidence in political and business leaders to make positive changes, with 63 per cent saying politicians had a negative impact on society.

Deloitte Australia's David Hill said Australian Millennials were more negative about the future than their global counterparts, with more than 10,000 young people from across 36 countries surveyed.

"Considering the relative strength of the Australian economy globally, it's notable that our Millennials are so pessimistic," he said.

"However, youth unemployment is at 12.5 per cent, well above the national ­average of 5.6 per cent, and the rise of the gig economy means work is more uncertain for many.

"There is a pressing need for us as a nation to prioritise opportunities for our young; they are our future and as digital natives, they hold the keys to our future competitiveness on the global stage."

Millennials' concerns have significantly shifted in the past year, with terrorism, climate change and income equality the biggest issues this year, compared with last year, when crime, corruption, war and political tension dominating concerns.

A significant 44 per cent of Millennials said they would leave their job within two years, with less than a quarter expecting to be in the same job in five years.

Dan Etiel, a client strategist at Brisbane Millennial marketing agency The Raiders, said Millennials shouldn’t be overlooked. Picture: AAP/Claudia Baxter

Millennials place a higher premium on culture than money in a job, with a positive work environment the most important factor.

Dan Etiel, 28, a client strategist at Brisbane Millennial marketing agency The Raiders, said Millennials were often seen as lazy or flighty due to regular job changes, but there was a good reason behind that.

"The reason people are moving jobs so often is we're still working our way up our careers, building skills and experience," he said.

"Employers want to know what other experience you bring to the job, so moving from job to job helps build up a bank of experience."

He said it was important not to overlook Millennials, who were agile and adaptable employees.