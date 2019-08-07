Why nearly 100 women have swapped outback for the ocean

CELEBRATING WOMEN: Each year, the Queensland Country Women's Association has a product of study, and this year's topic is "honey”. Members have created items to be judged.

CELEBRATING WOMEN: Each year, the Queensland Country Women's Association has a product of study, and this year's topic is "honey”. Members have created items to be judged. Horsche

WELL, here they come.

Yes, members of the Queensland Country Women's Association will be calling Yeppoon and areas home from August 7 to 9.

They will travel from outback rural towns and from metropolitan areas to attend the conference.

Towns such as Emerald, Gympie, Nambour, Marlborough, Alton Downs, The Caves, Yeppoon, Emu Park, Mount Morgan, Moura, Gladstone, Monto, Proston, Bundaberg and Kingaroy.

There will also be branches represented as members from other areas often visit other region meetings.

QCWA state president Mrs Christine King will be in attendance along with Mrs Marina Taylor, QCWA central region vice-president and state international officer, Mrs Maria Keys.

Mrs Meg Tremble, the QCWA bouncing back program coordinator will also attend.

The QCWA was formed in 1922, and in 2022 the association will be celebrating 100 years of service to the people of Queensland.

The centenary celebrations will be amazing and at the conference discussions will take place about the centenary.

Important issues will be discussed and many of these will be on improving living conditions, education and health care.

Guest speakers who attend often leave more informed on other issues even though they have attended to discuss their field of expertise.

Guest speakers attending the conference will include Dylan Webber from Webber media IT, Sonia Ghiggioli - barefoot Farmher, the QCWA Country Kitchens Facilitators Fiona Mackenzie and Rachael Belot, Katherine Birse from Kidney Health and Roxanne Hodda from Breast Screen Queensland.

Each year, the QCWA has a product of study and this year the ladies are studying honey.

Mr Des Covey will be presenting a talk on honey at the conference.

Members took part in creating items from tea towels that were printed representing honey and these will be judged and on display at the conference.

Our International work is well known and each year we have a country of study, and this year it was Lithuania.

Children from many schools took part in the school children's sections and members took part in the soft and hard crafts, scrap books and project books along with painted and decorated tea towels.

The tea towels will also be judged and on display at the conference along with the photography competition entries that will be judged at the conference.

Don't worry, we have fun as well, as this conference will be adorned with decorated bras that will be a part of a workshop at the conference.

Members have a lot of fun and laughter and it really is a delight to attend and meet with members from other areas.

This is an opportunity for members and prospective members to come along even for one day and learn about the work the association does.

To end the conference, a bus tour of the local region is being organised and this will give ladies a chance to also see what the local area has to offer.

Fun and friendship is a great part of our association bringing ladies together across the boundaries of our great region.

So ladies and gentleman, you are more than welcome to come along and view the displays that have been created by the QCWA members of the central region.