Why NQ councils are being told to follow Rocky’s example

Construction firgures are poor in much of North Queensland.

COUNCILS across North Queensland are being urged to be more proactive in stimulating economic development in their communities, with the Rockhampton Regional Council Housing Construction Grant named in a state-wide report as an example of how this can be achieved.

The Housing Industry Association released its quarterly economic and industry ­outlook report for Queensland last week.

The report included forecasts for new home building and renovations activity.

HIA’s regional executive director for North Queensland, Peter Fry, said economic conditions in North Queensland were far more challenging than in the south east corner.

Mr Fry said international factors represented a risk to many regional economies in North Queensland.

“The disruptions to ­international travel are already having a big impact on the regions that are particularly reliant on international tourism,” he said.

“There is a role for all levels of government in supporting regional economies in North Queensland. There is a tendency to look to the state and federal government to respond when things get tough, but local governments can play a bigger role.

“The Rockhampton Regional Council Housing Construction Grant provides an example of how this can be done. The program is delivering a boost to residential building in the region, and in doing so is supporting local jobs. We need to see more of this throughout North ­Queensland.” Mr Fry said HIA also expected residential building activity in Queensland to improve over the next few years, however, he added it was important to note the diverse economic conditions around the state.

“Approvals in North Queensland have been in decline since the end of the mining boom in 2012,” he said.

“The pace of contraction has moderated recently but this still leaves home building approvals in the region at very low levels.”

The report also highlighted the rate of population growth in Queensland had continued to rise.

However, Mr Fry said the majority of growth was concentrated in the major centres in the south eastern corner of the state.

“The experience in many regions in the north of the state has been vastly different to this, where many towns are facing declining populations,” he said.