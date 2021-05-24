Why Olympian got involved in cocaine plot

Former Olympic kayaker Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru have been jailed over a failed cocaine smuggling plot in 2018.

A disgraced Olympic kayaker involved in a multi-million dollar plot to smuggle cocaine into Australia was set to get a “substantial reward” for his role, including part-ownership of a boat, a judge has found

Two-time silver medallist Nathan Baggaley and his brother Dru were found to have known about the large importation of the drug and were both “actively involved” in the ill-fated plot, Supreme Court Justice Ann Lyons ruled on Monday.

The brothers will soon learn their fates for the attempted importation of the drug after a date was set down in two months’ time.

Nathan and Dru were not in court on Monday afternoon when the ruling was handed down.

Former silver medallist Nathan Baggaley.

Dru Anthony Baggaley.

Last month, a Supreme Court jury found the brothers guilty of attempting to import 650kg of cocaine, obtained from a ship off Australia’s coast, into the country in 2018.

Both Nathan and Dru had pleaded not guilty.

Their sentencing had been adjourned for Justice Lyons to determine how much the brothers knew about their ill-fated bid, including whether or not Dru Baggaley thought the packages contained tobacco instead of cocaine.

On Monday, she delivered her findings, stating both brothers were actively involved in the attempted importation.

“Dru Baggaley was a principal organiser of the attempted importation of the cocaine, by organising the purchase and equipping of the (boat) for a voyage out to sea,” Justice Lyons said.

Justice Lyons found Dru Baggaley had recruited another man, Anthony Draper, to carry out the voyage to collect the drugs.

Authorities arrest the pair following a high-seas chase off the coast of NSW.

She found both Nathan and Dru knew the importation involved a large quantity of cocaine and both men stood to receive a “substantial reward” for their actions, including part-ownership of the boat and equipment worth in excess of $100,000.

The brothers will return to court for sentencing on July 27.

Through the trial, the jury was told Dru, 39, got the cocaine from a ship hundreds of kilometres off the NSW coast with Draper, after the pair rode out in an inflatable boat fitted with navigation and satellite equipment in July 2018.

The cocaine, worth up to $200 million, was picked up by Dru Baggaley and another man, Anthony Draper, in the middle of the night in July 2018.

During a dramatic boat chase with authorities, Dru and Draper dumped bundles of cocaine wrapped in black plastic overboard before their arrest.

Nathan, 45, was communicating with Dru using an encrypted phone app under the alias “Thunderbutt”.

The crown alleged the elder brother was aware of Dru’s plan and had planned to meet him and Draper at a boat ramp in Brunswick Heads when they returned to store the drugs.

Anthony Trevor Draper (pictured) was sentenced in February to 13 years’ jail for his role in the plot.

It marks a spectacular fall from grace for Nathan, who was once atop the podium at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens with silver medals.

He finished second in the K1 500 metres before claiming another silver medal in the K2 500 metres with Clint Robinson.

Footage depicting Dru Baggaley and Draper during the waterborne chase after picking up the drugs.

Originally published as Why Olympian got involved in cocaine plot